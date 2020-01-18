Why is the United Kingdom acting against Hezbollah? The | Lebanon

The United Kingdom has added the entire Hezbollah movement in Lebanon to its blacklist of what it calls terrorist organizations.

He is freezing Hezbollah's assets and will process anyone in the United Kingdom who continues to have accounts or financial services connected to the group.

In March 2019, the British government said it could no longer distinguish between the political and military wings of Hezbollah. But it took until this week to announce that it was after the group's finances.

The United States has welcomed the decision, saying it has always been looking for that movement of its European allies.

But why now? Is Iran the real objective?

And complicates an already tense situation in the Middle East?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Afzal Ashraf – assistant professor at the Center for Conflict, Security and Terrorism at the University of Nottingham

Kamel Wazne – Hezbollah expert and director of the Center for American Strategic Studies in Beirut

Chris Doyle – director of the Council for Arab-British understanding.

Source: Al Jazeera News