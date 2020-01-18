Why did Nikki Bella keep her last dance for Artem Chigvintsev?

So I guess we have clarified all that if he is her boyfriend.
Because as hesitant as Nikki Bella was initially defining his romantic entanglement with ex Dancing with the stars companion Artem Chigvintsev, happily accept this new label. "The cat is out of the bag!" she opened her January 8 edition of The podcast of Fine with twin sister Brie Bella. "I'm engaged, Bella Army!"
Actually, he had opened that particular bag five days earlier, starting the New Year by sharing that he had secretly accepted Chigvintsev's ring during his November trip to France. But the why and how of everything remained a mystery. Hadn't he been talking about how the whole affair of marriage seemed a little scary?
Shrug. Sometimes love happens and everything else melts. And when the boy who turned out to be your partner forever kneels in front of you in a perfectly tight tuxedo … in a Parisian castle … on your birthday, you say yes without reservations.
"Artem just taught me that love has no rules, it really doesn't have them," Nikki explained about the Russian ballroom professional, 37. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that, when you can love."
Being one hundred percent, she herself has been the hallmark of the romance that has been emerging since the end of 2018. "It can only be me," she explained to E! News in October. "It is as if my soul had no filter or makeup. As if I lived completely in my truth with him." Having formed a working relationship in Dancing with the stars In 2017, an easy friendship helped block the types of insecurities that can seep into the initial stage of a romance.
"You can't walk on eggshells," he said. "And it's amazing because I never have that fear of & # 39; Aren't I going to like it because I'm this? & # 39; or & # 39; Am I afraid to say this? & # 39; I just love every part of me And it makes me feel beautiful, but not only on the outside, but on the inside. "
Maybe that's why Nikki had trouble describing his status in those first months. They just existed together, their relationship was so easy that it seemed unnecessary to constantly break down exactly what was happening so fans would know how to feel about it.
And although he was far enough away from his six-year union with his WWE superstar partner John Cena To have completely overcome its separation from 2018, I was not yet interested in being defined as another man's partner. Star reality. Wine supplier Clothing designer. Entrepreneur. All very well. But Artem's girlfriend? Can a girl have a moment?
It was enough for her to say that something had changed in her friendship. I certainly hadn't seen him coming when they spent hours rehearsing his tango and samba. At that time, I was more interested in having the Latin dance specialist gather a number that she and Cena could make at their reception. "I would never have thought about it even when Artem and I were dancing … we had incredible chemistry, but I never thought that one day I would be my boyfriend," he explained. "We had an incredible friendship and when we went to our first date, I was still in that area of friends."
Anxious not to hurry, she set the pace: "The only thing I absolutely adore about Artem is that I am not in a place to move fast or have something official and he is such an amazing man that he is willing to take things easy with me," she He shared ", and we still have these incredible dates, but we don't have to have labels or titles." (Except for the few he shared in his podcast, calling him "a great kisser,quot; and skilled enough in bed to leave her stating: "Once you have a dancer, you don't come back,quot;).
It wasn't until July, about seven months later, that the co-founder of the Birdiebee fashion line was finally ready to admit what almost everyone knew all the time.
"We are like, we are boyfriend and girlfriend," he shared in The podcast of Fine.
She simply did not realize how ephemeral that title would be. Because at some point when she was breaking down rumors that they were cohabiting ("He has his own house, I have my own house,quot;) and hints that Artem would be a good father someday ("Not for me, it could be for anyone,quot;, she insisted) he was buying the perfect rectangular diamond bauble that would satisfy his girl's exclusive taste.
"As a man, you want to try to give her what you think she deserves," he explained while calling Wednesday's podcast. "And Nicole goes through the bigger the better."
I couldn't say precisely when I knew I would be on one knee in front of his two families on Nikki's 36th birthday on November 21: "But I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, just not,quot; I don't see myself alone , living without Nicole, "he shared." I love her and I feel that this was the perfect decision. "
As with most things in his romance, Nikki was completely synchronized. Because, of course, they had talked about it, they talk about everything. "We communicate where we are in the relationship and I have to say that he is so supportive, that he has more time to work on yourself or do these things," he said in the podcast, "and that is what makes my head participate. he leaves, God, this guy is the right one because he is willing to be there for me in that place. "
As he tentatively launched into his speech, he opened up on how she had clicked in his life and turned everything upside down, "Suddenly, when I could tell how nervous I was, I got really nervous and, in my head, I say:" OMG! This is no longer a birthday surprise. This guy is about to propose to me, "Nikki recalled.
She knew that on paper she seemed fast, but she is so madly excited to be cementing forever with the man she calls "one of the sweetest people I've ever met," she can't even pretend to be bothered by what others may think. : "I am extremely, extremely happy."
You will be even happier once you can slide that diamond back in your left hand. "Artem chose this magnificent diamond and it is a very rare diamond and I really love the shape," he explained in the January 8 podcast. "But when I looked at it, I thought: & # 39; I think it could settle a little differently. & # 39; And then the boy said:" Wow, your girl has a very good eye. He's actually right on stage, "just because I felt I wasn't showing this magnificent diamond he chose."
Instagram / Nikki Bella
She is ready to train that demanding eye in place settings, veil lengths, bouquets and accessories. "I always thought the fall in Napa Valley or Lake Tahoe would be wonderful and surprising: chimneys, wine, fake skins," he said. But first he would like to hit.
With his family largely based in Russia and that of the United States, establishing a location will be particularly difficult, which will make 2021 a more likely option. "I will definitely take my time to get married," he insisted. "That was the only thing I said to Artem: I thought, & # 39; I don't want to plan a wedding in the short term. I really want to take our time to get engaged and just enjoy it & # 39;".
But once the logistics is resolved, it has some great plans. Namely, more babies Bella.
"I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock him out at once," he shared in a September podcast. "I want an epidural right when I start labor. I don't want to feel anything. Those are the things I want."
Hey, why shouldn't all your dreams come true?
Total fine returns 2020, only in E!