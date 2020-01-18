Why did Nikki Bella keep her last dance for Artem Chigvintsev?

Shrug. Sometimes love happens and everything else melts. And when the boy who turned out to be your partner forever kneels in front of you in a perfectly tight tuxedo … in a Parisian castle … on your birthday, you say yes without reservations.

"Artem just taught me that love has no rules, it really doesn't have them," Nikki explained about the Russian ballroom professional, 37. "And it's so beautiful when it's like that, when you can love."

Being one hundred percent, she herself has been the hallmark of the romance that has been emerging since the end of 2018. "It can only be me," she explained to E! News in October. "It is as if my soul had no filter or makeup. As if I lived completely in my truth with him." Having formed a working relationship in Dancing with the stars In 2017, an easy friendship helped block the types of insecurities that can seep into the initial stage of a romance.

"You can't walk on eggshells," he said. "And it's amazing because I never have that fear of & # 39; Aren't I going to like it because I'm this? & # 39; or & # 39; Am I afraid to say this? & # 39; I just love every part of me And it makes me feel beautiful, but not only on the outside, but on the inside. "