While Five Star Party risks implosion, Italy fears the consequences

Rebellions are exploding everywhere. In December, members of Parliament refused to pay their dues in a party fund, which caused the party to threaten more expulsions. A couple of days later, Davide Casaleggio, son of the co-founder of the party, defended himself against accusations that he used the party's digital platform, on which internal votes are cast, for personal gain.

Critics have made such accusations for a long time, but now some members of the party are also raising concerns.

Five Star has called a general assembly in March to solve their problems, some of which were raised in a "manifesto,quot; that circulated this month among party members. ("First problem, political address,quot;). But the letter also expressed concerns about the workload of Luigi Di Maio, the political leader of the party and the Italian Foreign Minister.

"All his attention should be focused on foreign policy," said Emanuele Dessì, a member of the Five Star parliament and co-author of the manifesto.

Five Star has long maintained an ambiguous foreign policy. He began criticizing Vladimir Putin's Russia for human rights abuses. Then, in recent years, he approached Russia, opposing the sanctions imposed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The positions of the party on the euro and the European Union have been everywhere.

Di Maio, formerly known for supporting protesters and the failures of France's yellow vest, such as calling Chinese President Xi Jinping "President Ping,quot; and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "Secretary Ross," is in a difficult position. He and his government must articulate a policy on the Libyan civil war since Italy's own interests in the area are changing. The reviews have not been kind. "Diplomatic failure," read the newspapers.

,

.

Mr. Di Maio's focus has often been on domestic politics, especially in what he has called stabbing in the back.

"Of this, I'm a little tired, but I'm not tired of the movement," Di Maio said on Tuesday night's show. "So who expects me to get tired of the movement has made a mistake."