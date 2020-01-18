When is the rest week of each NHL team? Dates, free time for the 31 teams.

The NHL is approaching the All-Star weekend, which also means that all 31 teams will take their annual farewell week soon. All teams are required to have a five-day break in the second half of the season.

Added as a provision to the collective bargaining agreement in 2015, the week off was granted in exchange for the players' agreement to change the All-Star game to its current three-on-three tournament format. Players will be completely out of service during these breaks, with no team practices allowed.

This season, the earliest breaks for teams start on January 18, while other breaks start on January 23 and last until the end of the month. Every week of farewell of all teams of the All-Star Weekend weekend with 17 team farewells before and including the event in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the breaks of the other 14 teams include and follow.

Here is everything you need to know about the next breaks for NHL players:

What is the structure of the rest week of the NHL?

While the NHL uses the same "rest week,quot; term used by the NFL, it is not exactly the same. In the NFL, two teams may not play in a given week: in the NHL, all NHL teams receive five guaranteed days off at some point during the second half of January as part of a 2015 addition to the 2015 agreement. contractual negotiation This change was implemented in the 2016-17 season and always falls in the second half of the season.

This season, 17 teams have rest weeks until the All-Star weekend in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the other 14 breaks include and follow the weekend to give the teams the maximum possible amount of free time The first weeks of farewell begin on January 18; Some teams will leave on January 31.

What do players do during their rest weeks?

Players will certainly not play hockey in any official capacity during their official rest weeks, given the rule that team practices are not allowed during their free time, but Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported on saturday that Toronto Maple Leafs players William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen, Jake Muzzin and Frederik Andersen go on a golf trip to the Augusta National in Georgia.

Other players, such as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, are maximizing their free time by choosing to skip the All-Star Game. This action gives Ovechkin a suspension of a game for not attending the All-Star Weekend even after being named captain of the Metropolitan Division, but in reality, it only makes his vacation a little longer.

Some players who were voting for the last men in the All-Star Weekend recognized a similar thinking process: Detroit striker Red Wings told Detroit Free Press that he likes days off more than he would like to be in the All-Star game.

When is the rest week of each NHL team?