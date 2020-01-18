When did Liverpool beat Manchester United in the Premier League? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML27d3d28a160a2b77331ec726b5e6919a11% %MINIFYHTML27d3d28a160a2b77331ec726b5e6919a12%

When did Liverpool become better than Manchester United and the gap between the teams is bigger than ever?

United dominated the Premier League until Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, but Liverpool is on track to win its first league title in 30 years and recover the mantle as the best club in England.

The Merseysiders had ruled English football during the 1970s and 1980s, but that sustained success between the first two ended abruptly in the penultimate season before the Premier League was formed, with its most recent title in 1989/90.

John Barnes and Peter Beardsley celebrate after winning the title in 1990

United took the torch to win the title in 13 of the first 21 seasons of the Premier League, but has escaped the summit since the Ferguson title-winning game almost seven years ago.

David Moyes failed to stabilize the ship and left the club within a year, with Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho having brief periods in command before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed a year ago.

By contrast, Liverpool has made a single management change at that time, with Jurgen Klopp replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2015.

Season after season, Klopp has taken Liverpool one step closer to his first Premier League crown, finishing eighth in his first term, fourth in the following two seasons, before a notable second place with 97 points last season.

Despite those years of training at Anfield, the German victory rate in the Premier League is already 64 percent, just one percent of Ferguson's record at United.

Meanwhile, United has only finished in the top four twice since Ferguson handed over the reins and achieved his highest position in the league during that period as runner-up under Mourinho in 2017/18.

By observing the shape of the league more closely during the era of the Premier League, United was flying higher during the year 2000, and again in 2009, while Liverpool currently enjoys its best form.

The following graph shows a moving average of points per game and reveals how the chasm between clubs had never been greater in August last year, although it covered the previous campaign.

Reducing that, there were brief periods of parity in the first years & # 39; 90 and in the last decade, but the current and growing gap between clubs is unprecedented in the modern era and derives from Ferguson's departure and appointment from Klopp.

The chart below reveals how United won more games, more points, scored more goals and conceded less than Liverpool with Ferguson, but they are inferior in all metrics since their game.

Head to head

Steven Gerrard remains the top scorer in the Premier League competitions between Liverpool and Manchester United

Throughout the era of the Premier League, United is a fugitive winner of face-to-face clashes against Liverpool with 28 wins, 13 draws and 14 losses, and it is here that Klopp occupies a rather poor place with only one victory of eight encounters

Incredibly, Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Anfield in 2018 was his first victory over United in the Premier League since early 2014.

So while Liverpool has surpassed United as the power of the Premier League, the Klopp team still has a point to prove and an undefeated record to hold on Sunday.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice when Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in December 2018

This season

United have led Liverpool in the league table this season, but the teams split by a single goal after the first round of matches saw United defeat Chelsea 4-0 and Liverpool beat Norwich 4-1. .

Liverpool have proceeded to make the best start of a season in European history and are now four places above United in the table. Most revealing is that its amazing amount of 61 points is almost double that of United, with a game in hand.

In addition to accumulating almost double points this season, Liverpool has also conceded almost half of goals

While Manchester City, Chelsea and Leicester have triumphed since United's decline, Liverpool has returned to its best level, but can they emulate the 20-year dominance periods previously achieved by both clubs?

