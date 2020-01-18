What channel is Conor McGregor fighting tonight? Time, PPV price, live broadcast for UFC 246

%MINIFYHTML947682c290975947d3d71c65a867881b11% %MINIFYHTML947682c290975947d3d71c65a867881b12%

The biggest box office attraction in the history of mixed martial arts returns for the first time in 15 months on Saturday night at UFC 246 when Conor McGregor fights Donald Cerrone in welterweight action from the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor (21-4), the first fighter in UFC history to have two titles (featherweight and lightweight) at the same time, competes for the first time since losing to current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for submission to the fourth round at UFC 229 in October 2018. During the period prior to his return, McGregor showed no vitriol towards Cerrone and was very flattering with the man with whom he will share the octagon.

%MINIFYHTML947682c290975947d3d71c65a867881b13% %MINIFYHTML947682c290975947d3d71c65a867881b14%

"He has my respect and although there will be spilled blood on January 18, it will not be bad blood," McGregor told the press conference prior to the UFC 246 fight on Wednesday. "And for the prediction of,quot; Mystic Mac, "it will be a KO."

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Cerrone (36-13, a non-contest) enters the contest in a losing streak of two fights against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje in the lightweight. "Cowboy,quot; has taken some of the best that UFC has to offer. But facing McGregor is the pinnacle for the guy who has the most wins and stops in UFC history.

"It's great to finally get what I deserve," Cerrone said in the press. "It's great. Thank you, Conor, and you're right, you bring the best paydays. You bring the biggest eyes. So, f-k, why don't you have & # 39; Cowboy? & # 39;"

Here is everything you need to know to see Conor McGregor vs. Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone, including a full schedule of UFC 246 fights, the price of PPV and live streaming information.

What channel is Conor McGregor fighting tonight?

The UFC 246 clash between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone is available only on ESPN + (ESPN transmission platform) in the United States.

ESPN + can be broadcast on Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku, iOS and Android devices, and most smart TVs.

McGregor vs. Cowboy: How much does the PPV cost for UFC 246?

UFC 246 PPV price: $ 64.99

UFC 246 is available on ESPN +, at a pay-per-view cost of $ 64.99 (in addition to the ESPN + subscription), which is up to $ 5 from the UFC PPV 2019 events on the platform.

MORE: Complete betting preview for UFC 246

UFC 246 fight schedule

Date: Saturday, January 18

Saturday, January 18 Time: 6:15 pm ET

6:15 pm ET Preliminaries: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET PPV Card: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Main event: 12:15 a.m. ET (approximate)

UFC 246 will take place on Saturday, January 18. The first preliminaries for the event will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. Preliminaries begin at 8 p.m. ET and are on ESPN2. The PPV event, which features five fights, starts at 10 p.m. ET in ESPN +. McGregor and Cerrone should take their walks around 12:15 a.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the duration of the previous fights.

Principal card

Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone; Welterweight

Holly Holm vs. Rachel Pennington; Female rooster weight

Aleksei Oleinik against Maurice Greene; Heavyweight

Cláudia Gadelha against Alexa Grasso; Female straw weight

Anthony Pettis against Carlos Diego Ferreira; Light

Preliminary Card