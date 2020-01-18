West Ham manager David Moyes makes a January transfer window promise: We will not sign any waste | Soccer news

The hammers have signed Darren Randolph, but Moyes is still looking to strengthen himself further.

















West Ham manager David Moyes said he was disappointed that his team missed key opportunities in their 1-1 draw with Everton and also commented on the incident between Mason Holgate and Albian Ajeti

West Ham manager David Moyes admits that he will seek to sign players in the final fortnight of the January transfer window, but will not panic when buying.

The Hammers had a 1-1 draw with Everton at the London stadium on Saturday, and Moyes' team lost several good opportunities during the first half.

The result leaves Londoners in 16th place, one point above the relegation zone, but Moyes will only reinforce their options if the necessary quality is available.

He said: "I don't want to bring a player where people will turn around and think, & # 39; he is another one that won't have any impact on the team & # 39 ;.

Darren Randolph has returned to West Ham for £ 4 million from Middlesbrough

"It has to be a player that can have an impact on the team now, or it must be a player that we believe we can have over the next five years and that will become a superior player."

"Signing a player in the middle, a top player, who is in the first Premier League team, is really difficult. What I don't want is to sign any scrap."

Ancelotti: We were too shy in possession

Carlo Ancelotti was satisfied with the way Everton played in the second period

West Ham has now lost more points from the winning positions (17) than any other Premier League team this season, but for Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti, this represented a good point, and only a second has been left behind in a I play in this period.

Ancelotti was satisfied with the way his players responded to Issa Diop's first game, but admitted that he was disappointed with the overall performance of the first half, underlined by his decision to replace Bernard in the interval with the presentation of Anthony Gordon.

"It's a good point, of course, we didn't deserve much from the first half," said the Italian. "We made a lot of mistakes and West Ham played better than us. In the second half, we played differently, but it's a good point. In the end, we deserved the point."

"I think we can and should improve this season. Some part of the game is good, but some parts are not and we have to show more intensity in the games. We have to be more precise when we have possession. We don't have to be too shy when we play the game. ball. "

Whats Next?

West Ham will face Leicester at King Power Stadium on Wednesday; launch at 7:30 p.m. The Hammers are in the fourth round of the FA Cup next weekend at West Brom's house.

Everton welcomes Newcastle at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Tuesday, also at 7:30 p.m.