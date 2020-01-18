West Ham fans protest against owners David Gold and David Sullivan before the game Everton | Soccer news





West Ham fans marked 10 years of current club ownership with a protest outside the stadium

West Ham fans have organized a protest against the current owners of the club before the game against Everton.

On Saturday he marked 10 years in charge of David Gold and David Sullivan, and a large group of Hammers supporters marked the occasion with a protest in front of the London Stadium.

West Ham enters his game against Everton in 16th place in the Premier League and only one point outside the relegation zone.

The club recently fired manager Manuel Pellegrini and brought David Moyes as his replacement.