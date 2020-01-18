Wenyen (not Wendell) Gabriel reacts to the exchange of Kings-Trail Blazers: & # 39; Damn, I just received Woj & # 39; d & # 39;

It's unlikely that Saturday's exchange between the Kings and the Trail Blazers will have a major impact on the Western Conference playoff race, but it did give basketball fans a chance to realize that there is no mysterious player from the NBA named Wendell Gabriel.

Portland sent Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks to Sacramento in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel. Unfortunately for Gabriel, the first reports misnamed him and had to be corrected quickly. Perhaps Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports were victims of the self-correction function?

Portland has switched to Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two second-round selections to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan, the source tells ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020

NBA TRADE TERM: Latest news, rumors, goals

The 22-year-old took it easy, saying he "got Woj & # 39; d,quot; on Twitter.

As for the trade itself, it seems to be a future flexibility rather than the players involved. The Trail Blazers saved more than $ 12 million in the deal, drastically reducing their luxury tax bill. The Kings created a place on the list and acquired two contracts that expire in Bazemore and Tolliver.

Sacramento is also touring the market in hopes of finding a landing site for the Dewayne Dedmon center, which was fined $ 50,000 by the NBA for its public comments about wanting an exchange. This could be the beginning of a few busy weeks for the Kings.

The important thing here: if the big Bulls man, Wendell Carter Jr., moves inexplicably before the deadline of February 6, don't call him Wenyen.