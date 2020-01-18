Watch and vote: the best volleys in the Premier League | Soccer news

















Watch a selection of the best volleys ever scored in the Premier League, including shouts from Andros Townsend and Alan Shearer, and a moment of genius from Paolo Di Canio

Who can forget Andros Townsend's impressive volley in Crystal Palace's impressive victory against Manchester City in Etihad last season, but it was the best in the history of the Premier League?

Townsend's memorable coup helped Roy Hodgson's team record a 3-2 victory at the home of the champions in December 2018, with the volley beautifully hit from outside the area as one of the most outstanding goals of last season .

However, where is the rough effort at the end of the Palace in the pantheon of the great volleys of the Premier League?

Well, check out the 15 impressive strikes in the video above and then let us know by voting here …