Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick praises Anthony Gelling's X factor | Rugby League News

Watch Wigan vs Warrington live on Sky Sports on January 30





Anthony Gelling has joined Warrington for the 2020 season

Karl Fitzpatrick has responded to Ian Lenagan's claim that Wigan Warriors had no interest in bringing Anthony Gelling back for the 2020 Super League season.

Wigan president Lenagan said Wigan today Earlier this week, rumors that the Warriors wanted to re-sign the international center of the Cook Islands, which starred in the club from 2012 to 2017, were "a complete lie."

But the Warrington CEO, Fitzpatrick, has refuted that statement and expressed his satisfaction in securing the signing of Gelling from his championship neighbors, and another of his old rivals, Widnes Vikings.

"Sometimes, when people experience rejection, they can fall into denial and that's fine," Fitzpatrick said. "I know how enthusiastic Wigan was to bring Anthony back.

"Having seen closely what it can bring to a team, it has a genuine X factor, but not only that, we have seen outside the field how marketable it is."

"I know they were disappointed that I decided not to return to Wigan, and we are very fortunate to take him to the limit and to join Warrington Wolves."

Gelling spent the 2019 season playing for Widnes after returning to the British game from the New Zealand Warriors of the NRL, helping the Vikings reach the inaugural final of the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

Fitzpatrick believes that the 28-year-old chose to sign for the Wolves due to the strength of his squad and has no doubt that they have an advantage over Wigan in 2020, having finished under them in the Super League table last year after a recession his final triumph in the Challenge Cup.

"Anthony was chased by several Super League clubs and I think one of the reasons he decided to join Warrington was because he looked at the caliber of the players we have," Fitzpatrick said.

"I would say that Wigan also has a very good team of players, and that they have recruited well this offseason and will certainly be challenging at the end of the season."

"But I think we have them at the forefront."

Warrington and Wigan face off in the first game of the 2020 Super League season

Gelling's change to Halliwell Jones Stadium adds some extra flavor to the long rivalry between Warrington and Wigan, who faced both the league and the Challenge Cup in 2019.

The last chapter of that will be played live against the Sky sports cameras on the first day of the 2020 Super League season, Thursday, January 30, and Fitzpatrick expects another full action showdown.

"Every time we play against Wigan, there are fireworks," Fitzpatrick said. "We beat them three times last year and we are disappointed that it was not a clean sweep, but hopefully we will do the clean sweep this time

"Every time we play, it's one you have to see. It will be an absolute box office in that round 1 of the Super League."