Video: Javed Akhtar at MGM Hospital after the Shabana Azmi accident

Just a few hours ago, actress Shabana Azmi encountered an accident near Kahalpur on the Mumbai-Pune highway when her car crashed into a truck. According to reports, the accident took place next to a toll plaza in Kahalpur. Shabana's husband, Javed Akhtar, was also traveling in the same car, but fortunately he was unharmed from the accident.

A video of Javed Akhtar appeared online from the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, where Shabana was taken to receive medical attention after the accident.

An important newspaper issued a statement from Raigad police about the incident. The statement read: “Raigad police: actor Shabana Azmi and his driver were injured in an accident near Kahalpur on the Mumbai-Pune highway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. His vehicle was hit by a truck while traveling from Pune to Mumbai. The injured were transferred to the MGM Hospital. "

Shabana Azmi is expected to be transferred to Ambani hospital in Mumbai soon.