Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor head to Chandigarh for 3D Street Dancer promotions

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready to meet on screen after ABCD 2 at Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The songs of the film have already helped the film to gain much enthusiasm with the main stars of the film flaunting some extravagant movements. With only one week to launch, Varun and Shraddha have launched with promotions with appearances at various events and reality shows.

Varun and Shraddha were captured at the Mumbai airport as they headed to Chandigarh to continue the movie promotions. Both the appearance of the airport consisted of stylish hoodies with Shraddha opting for a black and white Varun.

Along with Varun and Shraddha, Street Dancer 3D also features Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana in leading roles.

Check out the photos of the departure of Varun and Shraddha airport below.