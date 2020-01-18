Vanessa Hudgens reveals the sweet nickname Snoop Dogg gave him

Who knows Vanessa Hudgens Y Snoop DoggThey were such good shoots.

Do you need proof? While in press for his new movie Bad boys for life, the 31-year-old actress went through Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 17, and talked about meeting the 48-year-old rapper at the movie's premiere earlier this week in Los Angeles, California.

"I was very excited, I'm a big fan of Snoop. This time I really could talk to him," Hudgens said. Jimmy Fallon. "He even gave me a nickname. Nessie calls me. It's like, & # 39; how are you Nessi? & # 39;"

She adds excitedly that she told the rapper "Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot,quot;, "I'm going to the party later, I'm going to drink gin and juice, Snoop."

In Fallon, the star also talked about the great experience he was working with Martin Lawrence Y Will Smithon the set "They are the sweetest boys, ever," Hudgens said, adding that the first week on the set, the two actors gave her flowers along with more gifts.