Vanessa Hudgens reveals the sweet nickname Snoop Dogg gave him

Do you need proof? While in press for his new movie Bad boys for life, the 31-year-old actress went through Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, January 17, and talked about meeting the 48-year-old rapper at the movie's premiere earlier this week in Los Angeles, California.
"I was very excited, I'm a big fan of Snoop. This time I really could talk to him," Hudgens said. Jimmy Fallon. "He even gave me a nickname. Nessie calls me. It's like, & # 39; how are you Nessi? & # 39;"
She adds excitedly that she told the rapper "Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot,quot;, "I'm going to the party later, I'm going to drink gin and juice, Snoop."
In Fallon, the star also talked about the great experience he was working with Martin Lawrence Y Will Smithon the set "They are the sweetest boys, ever," Hudgens said, adding that the first week on the set, the two actors gave her flowers along with more gifts.
The night of Bad boys for life premiere, she also shared a photo of the two together.
"The highlight. And I went to the party later and drank gin and juice. I relaxed. Loooool," he wrote.
His last press tour for his new movie comes just after his separation with his nine-year-old boyfriend, Austin Butler. the High School Musical alum and Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor left him earlier this week and a source cited "busy schedules,quot; as part of the reason they separated.
"They are filming on two different continents and it is a matter of distance," the source shared. "There is no bad blood at all, and they respect each other very much."
