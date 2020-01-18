Vanderpump star Kristen Doute comments on rumors that it is Brian Mama's Sugar Mama

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is making things clear when it comes to what she paid for when it comes to her ex boyfriend Brian Carter. After Lala Kent and Jax Taylor called the photographer for using her friend as a sugar mom, she defended him on Watch What Happens Live.

In the first episode aired last Tuesday, Lala spoke with Carter and let him know that he didn't like what he was doing. After Brian explained that Kristen asks her to be there for her in more ways than one, Lala realized that she was not understanding the whole truth.

During this week's episode, Jax had his own conversation with the rumored leech and did not invite him from one of the wedding festivities. He revealed in confessional that Kristen is Carter's "sugar mom,quot; that keeps appearing because she sees that she is vulnerable.

Carter has explained to almost all Doute's friends that he is close because she wants him to be. He also listed some of the things he does to help her, such as photo shoots, housework and emotional support.

While chatting with Andy Cohen, he was asked if he was financially supporting his ex.

Kristen replied: ‘It was. I was helping him a lot when we were together. We are definitely not together. Just ready to mix. & # 39;

Regardless of where your relationship ends in the program, she will remain friends with Carter for the rest of her life.

He recently told US Weekly: "We are trying to be friends. He will always be one of my best friends in my mind. I love him, I care about him, we have dogs together. But we try to make it work and it doesn't work, so what should be done. "

Later in the interview, she also revealed that she thinks Stassi Schroeder stopped being her friend because she is single.



