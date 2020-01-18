Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offers his resignation

MOSCOW – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is already juggling multiple international crises: a war with Russia-backed separatists, an unwanted leading role in the political trial drama affecting Washington and tensions with Iran over the demolition of the Ukrainian plane.
Now he faces increasing political turbulence at home.
Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, an ally of Zelensky, submitted his resignation on Friday after clandestine audio recordings seemed to show Honcharuk criticizing the president's knowledge of economics.
Hours later, Zelensky rejected Honcharuk's resignation at a video-recorded meeting that the president's office posted on Facebook.
The coming and going indicated that Zelensky, a former 41-year-old comedian, faces a power struggle within the Ukrainian elite, despite overwhelming victories in the presidential elections last spring and parliamentary elections last summer.
Honcharuk said the recordings of conversations with senior government officials had been manipulated and leaked by people trying to prove that he and his team "don't respect the president," hoping to prevent Mr. Zelensky's efforts to fight corruption. systemic
"Many influential groups that aim to gain access to financial flows would benefit from things that appear that way," Mr. Honcharuk said Friday in a statement announcing that he had submitted his resignation. "But this is not true."
There were no clear indications of who leaked the audio files, in which government officials discuss how to make a presentation on economic policy to Mr. Zelensky. A voice that sounds like Mr. Honcharuk's can be heard describing Mr. Zelensky's understanding of the economy as "primitive." The same voice also says: "I am a complete ignorant in the economy."
Mr. Honcharuk said he was presenting his letter of resignation to Mr. Zelensky to "eliminate any doubt about our respect and trust in the president." Approximately nine hours after Mr. Honcharuk announced the resignation offer, Mr. Zelensky's office He made public a video that said the prime minister would remain.
"You know my personal attitude towards you, you know her well," Zelensky tells Honcharuk in the video, sitting in front of him in a large meeting room. "I have decided to give you a chance."
Even with Mr. Honcharuk remaining in office, the leak of high-level government discussions hints at the intensity of political struggles in Ukraine, while Mr. Zelensky takes steps to fulfill a campaign promise to fight corruption and entrenched interests from the country.
Zelensky has promised to control business tycoons known as oligarchs, who have long exerted a huge influence in Ukraine with influential media and deep political ties. Parliament passed a series of anti-corruption laws in recent months, but analysts say it is too early to judge the effectiveness of the efforts.
"Unfortunately, it is quite difficult to destroy the criminal schemes that were built for decades over the course of several months," said Honcharuk.
Mr. Zelensky's office He issued a statement saying that the president had ordered the police to find out in two weeks who was responsible for the recordings, which he described as a result of a meeting between Honcharuk and other government ministers and central bank officials.
"Unauthorized surveillance and recording of conversations should not occur in the offices of state authorities," said the president's office. "This is a matter of national security."
The government has also announced a criminal investigation into different accusations of secret surveillance. That investigation was based on published text messages that suggest that a US ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, was being monitored in Kiev.
Maria Varenikova contributed reports from Kiev, Ukraine.