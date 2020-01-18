Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk offers his resignation

MOSCOW – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is already juggling multiple international crises: a war with Russia-backed separatists, an unwanted leading role in the political trial drama affecting Washington and tensions with Iran over the demolition of the Ukrainian plane.

Now he faces increasing political turbulence at home.

Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, an ally of Zelensky, submitted his resignation on Friday after clandestine audio recordings seemed to show Honcharuk criticizing the president's knowledge of economics.

Hours later, Zelensky rejected Honcharuk's resignation at a video-recorded meeting that the president's office posted on Facebook.

The coming and going indicated that Zelensky, a former 41-year-old comedian, faces a power struggle within the Ukrainian elite, despite overwhelming victories in the presidential elections last spring and parliamentary elections last summer.