UFC 246: Twitter account of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hacked

The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's Twitter account has been hacked, with a series of tweets loaded with expletives and racists.

The first sign that something was wrong came during the UFC 246 preliminaries, with @ USMAN84kg pointing to an online attack against Conor McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin.

The tweet, and others who followed it, made aggressive and sometimes sexual threats.

Sporting News made the decision not to publish the details of the most offensive tweets published by the account, since they were aggressive and threatening in nature.

Ten minutes after posting the first tweet, the hacker posted a screenshot of what appeared to be Usman's bank account.

The hacker also threatened to publish Usman's bank password.

It is not clear if the screenshot is legitimate or false.

For the next 20 minutes, the account used racist language to attack Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.

About half an hour after the first tweet was published, all offensive material was removed, leaving a couple of retweets in the Usman feed.

Usman recently defended the 170-pound title against Colby Covington in UFC 245.

The accumulation was ugly, with Covington, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, possibly crossing the line with some of his comments.

Usman initially won the welterweight title with a dominant victory over Tyron Woodley in 2019, and is open to a fight with McGregor, who faces Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone at UFC 246.

"I am the champion. That's all. Plain and simple. I am the champion," he said last week.

"There is a reason why they talk about me, because I have the gold.

"Anyone can get it. I never said no. When Dana White calls and says & # 39; I want you to eliminate this guy, & # 39; I say & # 39; when & # 39; and we do it."

"It's not me who chooses and chooses fights, I never rejected a fight in my career."

"I've been asking for fights, but now I'm in a position where they can come to me."

"If Conor wants it, Conor can get it too. I don't discriminate against a beating. Anyone can get it."