U.S. Army Stryker Armored Vehicle UU. It catches fire in Poland – Defense Blog

An armored vehicle of the American Stryker army caught fire in Poland on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, occurred near the town of Gorzekaly in northern Poland on January 18.

When firefighters arrived, they found a Stryker armored vehicle involved in flames, according to volunteer fire brigade Orzysz 998. Four fire brigades participated in the firefighting operation: WSP Bemowo Piskie, OSP Drygały, OSP Orzysz, JRG Pisz.

No one was injured in the fire. Two soldiers were in the vehicle at the time the fire started and said they heard a loud noise before the smoke began to seep into the back of the cabin.

The eight-wheeled Stryker combat vehicle is the main combat and combat support platform of the US Army Stryker Brigade Combat Team. UU. Significantly lighter and more transportable than existing armored tanks and vehicles, the Stryker meets an immediate requirement to provide Combatant Commanders with a strategically deployable brigade (C-17 / C-5) and operationally deployable (C-130) capable of moving Quickly anywhere the globe in a combat-ready configuration.

The Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) combines rapid deployment capability with survivability and tactical mobility. The Stryker vehicle allows the team to maneuver in nearby urban areas, provide protection in open terrain and quickly transport infantry to critical positions on the battlefield.