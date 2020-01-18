Twitter says Beyonce underwent buttock surgery after video leaks: & # 39; Bey Got A BBL & # 39;

Beyonce recently underwent a Brazilian butt lift, according to people on Twitter.

While most of Hollywood runs to the plastic surgeon at any sign of aging, Beyonce was always the ONE celebrity who was almost 100% natural.

But recently, many fans wonder if Beyonce remains true to her old values ​​and customs.

Many recent photos show Beyonce with abnormally protruding hips. And others show Bey with a big tall butt. Both are characteristic of women who underwent a Brazilian butt lift, or a "BBL,quot; for short.

The Brazilian AA buttock lift is a popular surgical procedure in which a doctor performs a fat liposuction of a woman's midsection and injects it into her butt. The surgery leaves a woman with a flat belly and a large butt, and does not use implants or foreign objects.

And that is exactly the surgery that Twitter feels Bey underwent.

Here are the videos that made people talk:

And here are the people on Twitter. Even hive members say Bey underwent surgery: