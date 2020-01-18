Turkey, Russia and the Libyan enigma | Middle East

Since the outbreak of the Libyan revolution in 2011, which saw the intervention of NATO countries and the overthrow of the Muammar Gaddafi regime, international participation in Libya has gradually intensified. Although some western states have taken a step back in recent years, there has been a growing intervention from other countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Turkey, Russia and Egypt, which have been seeking to secure their own interests in the country. It was after Gaddafi.

The Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, which was formed in 2015 through a UN negotiated agreement approved by the Security Council, has struggled to establish control over the country. Although it is the only governing body that has been recognized by the United Nations, it has been affected by foreign intervention. Formally, the GNA has received support from the United States and the European Union, but its main sponsors in recent years have been Italy, Turkey and Qatar.

The UAE, Egypt and, to some extent, France and Russia have been supporting the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who since 2014 has been trying to take power in Libya through military force. The military operation launched in April 2019 to take the capital, Tripoli, has further complicated the situation.north.

The conflict has lasted for nine months and the dynamics of international participation has changed rapidly with important external factors that come into play.

Although Haftar promised to take the Libyan capital quickly, he did not and was forced to seek additional support from his allies. After a visit to Moscow last year, a few hundred Russian mercenaries, mostly from the private military company Wagner Group, were sent to help in their war effort. In recent months, their number increased to 1,500.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that there are Russian fighters in Libya, but said they do not represent the state and that the Russian government does not pay them.

Before another offensive against Tripoli, the GNA requested help from its sponsors and Turkey responded. In November, the two S.I.GN memoranda of understanding that allow maritime and military cooperation between both countries. In January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the deployment of troops in Libya "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

The Trump administration seems happy that Turkey plays a leading role, so the United States has become less involved. Washington has had limited diplomatic commitments through the US ambassador. UU. In Libya, as well as the deputy national security adviser for the Middle East and North Africa, Victoria Coates, who has held several meetings with both camps in the last three months.

It is unlikely that the Turkish military entry to the conflict will be met with an escalation of participation from Egypt, although this would aggravate the conflict if it were to happen. Some Egyptian analysts, although condemning the Turkish intervention in Libya, have indicated that Egypt is unlikely to face militarily with Turkey.

Libya's neighbor, Algeria, who has just elected a new president, has also stated more about getting involved in resolving the conflict, reiterating that the GNA is the legitimate government and that Tripoli is a red line. Algiers opposes the Haftar campaign and is perceived as a balance of Egyptian participation.

The main European players, namely Italy and France, had to be in the background last year. Italy lost much of its credibility and influence in Libya after its recent failure to organize talks between Haftar and the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj. On January 7, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tried to organize a surprise meeting between Haftar and al-Sarraj in Rome, but the latter refused to attend.

Currently, Turkey and Russia seem to be trying to work together to resolve the conflict, as they have become the two key international actors in Libya. The two managed to negotiate a ceasefire between the GNA and the Haftar forces that entered into force on January 12.

The next day, al-Sarraj and Haftar met in Moscow to sign an official open ceasefire agreement. The latter, however, decided to withdraw from the talks.

Amid this uncertainty and persistent tensions, on January 19, a conference will be held in Berlin to try to advance the peace process in Libya. The two parties to the conflict will attend, as well as representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as Italy, Turkey, Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Republic of Congo, which chairs the special commission of the African Union on Libya.

It remains to be seen whether Italy and France can use the Berlin conference to regain the initiative in the Libyan conflict in Turkey and Russia. For now, the change in dynamics on the ground has established Ankara and Moscow as the main agents of power.

The Turkish military presence in Libya will mean that the GNA is in a much stronger position to survive the Haftar attack. This is likely to cause Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to review their strategy in Libya and abandon their hopes of imposing a military solution through Haftar.

The agreement reached between Erdogan and Putin ultimately means that both parties in Libya must compromise and realize that there is no way that either party will win a victory by military means. Hopefully, this should accelerate the end of the current conflict and pave the way for political dialogue to negotiate a long-term political solution in Libya.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.