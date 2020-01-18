Trump uses legal heavyweights to defend political judgment | Trump News

U.S President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help him defend him in his trial by political trial in the Senate, adding former independent lawyer Kenneth Starr, who paved the way for the political trial of former President Bill Clinton in 1998, and the famous lawyer Alan Dershowitz to his legal team.

The additions, reported Friday by US media, bring experience in the impeachment policy, as well as in the constitutional law to the team before the opening arguments begin next week.

The team defending the president will be led by White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump's private lawyer Jay Sekulow, who also represented the president during the Russian investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller.

Jane Raskin, one of Trump's private lawyers, and Eric Herschmann, another former independent lawyer, would be on the president's legal team.

Trump's advisor and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and former independent advisor Robert Ray will also be on the team, said a source familiar with the team's composition. Reuters news agency.

The Republican-led Senate trial formally began on Thursday, although it will begin Tuesday with opening statements. The trial will determine if Trump is removed from office.

The House of Representatives, led by Democrats, voted on December 18 to accuse Trump of two charges stemming from his dealings with Ukraine: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, following an investigation that focused on his request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden, a possible Trump Opositor Democrat in the US presidential election in November.

Trump, a Republican, has denied acting wrong and has called for political trial. process a farce

The Senate is expected to absolve him, as none of his 53 Republicans has expressed support for dismissing him, a step that requires a two-thirds majority.

& # 39; I think Starr is crazy & # 39;

Starr is a former federal judge who held a high position in the Department of Justice under Republican President George H.W. Bush. Starr's voluminous investigation report on Clinton's sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky served as the basis for his political trial in the House on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The Senate in 1999 acquitted Clinton, a Democrat. Starr had recommended dismissal for 11 reasons.

In 2016, Starr was dismissed as president of Baylor University, a private Baptist institution in the state of Texas, after an investigation conducted by an external law firm determined that university leaders had mishandled allegations of sexual assault by of soccer players. Starr's critics at that time accused him of turning a blind eye to sexual violence on his campus after chasing Clinton for a sexual relationship.

Both Starr and Dershowitz also served as attorneys for convicted financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell last year, where he was being held for new sex trafficking charges.

In 1999, Trump made little flattering comments about Starr, saying in an interview on NBC's Today show after Clinton's acquittal: "I think Ken Starr is a lunatic."

In a 1999 interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Trump said: "Starr is a weirdo. I bet he has something in his closet."

Dershowitz has been a well-known figure in US legal circles. UU. During decades. He was a professor at Harvard Law School for a long time and was part of the so-called "Dream Team,quot; of lawyers who won an acquittal in 1995 of the former National Football League star and actor O.J. Simpson, accused of murdering his wife and a friend of his. Dershowitz's previous clients have also included boxer Mike Tyson and televangelist Jim Bakker.

Both Starr and Dershowitz were Trump advocates in media interviews during the impeachment process. According to reports, sources working with Trump's legal team said the president wanted Dershowitz because of his background as a constitutional scholar.