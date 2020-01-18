Triumph hope Allmankind goes straight to Cheltenham | Racing news





Allmankind and Harry Skelton win the final obstacle

Triumph Hurdle's favorite, Allmankind, will not run in Cheltenham next weekend and instead will go directly to the Festival in March.

Coach Dan Skelton had expressed his intention to take his live cable youth to the Trials Day Festival, but now he has changed his mind.

Skelton hastened to point out that the winner of Grade One has not had any kind of setback, but only wants to have it very fresh for the Triumph.

He tweeted: "Allmankind WILL NOT RUN on Cheltenham Rehearsal Day next Saturday. There are no injuries or problems with the horse, but we would like to have it super cool for the Triumph Hurdle in March and will now head straight to The Festival."