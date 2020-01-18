Tristan Thompson ejected from the game after improperly touching Jae Crowder

Instagram

Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson He was expelled during a game on Friday, January 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The center made an early exit after it touched Memphis forward Jae Crowder inappropriately

The incident occurred in the third quarter of his game on FedExForum. Tristan was about to take a free kick after he committed a foul with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. It was then that he slapped Jae on the butt as he passed him to return behind the 3-point line.

As expected, Jae jumped back surprised by the sudden touch. The former of Khloe Kardashian He was immediately assessed as a second technical foul before being expelled from the game, which ended with his 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tristan left the game with three points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes. Of his mischief, the 28-year-old athlete told Fox Sports Cleveland: "He's a former teammate of mine, Jae Crowder. We have history. It's just a little competitive spirit. They may have taken him the wrong way, probably because they could have forgotten that we were teammates for half a year. It's like playing against someone else … I will definitely call the [Players Association] tomorrow to appeal that 1,000 percent. "

He also addressed his first coach in the first half of the game. "We have a technology to be former teammates," he said. "I guess you can't talk to your former teammates anymore."

After the report, people on the Internet compared it to Odell Beckham Jr. who was arrested after he hit a police officer in the back. "Ok, arrest warrant," wrote one person with another person suggesting that "Tristan and the obj should leave." Another user added: "Tristan, you better relax, you'll see that what happened to Odell was like tf".

One person joked that Tristan did what he did because he somehow reminded him of his baby mom Khloe, with whom he shares his daughter True, at that time. "He thought it was Khloe," said a fan. Echoing the sentiment, another wrote: "He probably reminded Khloe for a brief moment."