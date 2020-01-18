Travis Scott gets excited about Kylie Jenner's makeup ads with her daughter Stormi

WENN / Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He takes Instagram to share a campaign video of his next makeup collection inspired by his 1-year-old daughter.

Travis Scott (II) is showing some support to Kylie Jenner. The 22-year-old beauty mogul is about to launch her new makeup line inspired by her daughter Stormi Webster, so to promote the next line, she turned to Instagram on Friday, January 17 to share a campaign video starring for her and her daughter. little girl

Both Kylie and Stormi looked ethereal in the video, which was set on a track unpublished by Travis, Kaash Paige Y Don toliver. "Euphoria, I'm drowning in euphoria, drowning in euphoria," Kaash could be heard singing in the low-season romantic song, like him. "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared a loving moment of mother and daughter with Stormi. The two chose to combine white Greek-inspired dresses with confetti falling around them.

In the caption, Kylie expressed how excited she is in the days before the release: "I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant. A complete collection of (Kylie Cosmetics) dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can't wait for revelation !!! You will fall in love. "

Many loved the video, including Travis. The rapper "Highest in the Room" apparently didn't think one comment was enough to convey how much he loves the clip because he left a couple of comments with red-hearted emojis under the video.

This obviously only made people wait even longer for the ex to be together again. "Come back with Kylie, please," commented one, while another echoed the feeling, "Bring your wife back, I miss you all." Meanwhile, others demanded that he publish the unpublished track, which has been disturbed for some time, before.

Travis and Kylie started dating in 2017 after meeting in Coachella that year. They separated in October 2019 after two years, but they maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter.