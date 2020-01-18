Toya Johnson's girl, Reign Rushing is two years old in a few weeks

Toya Johnson gets more and more excited as her daughter's second birthday approaches. Reign Rushing will be two years old in less than three weeks.

"My baby is getting so big." She will have 2 in 3 weeks. #theygrowsofast @reign_beaux 💕💕 ’Toya captioned his post that includes some photos of the beautiful Reigny.

Toya's followers couldn't believe that Reigny is only two, that's how smart he is!

Someone commented: "I thought I was already two years old, it looks like your niece Jashae in this picture."

A follower said: & @ 39; @toyajohnson she's too cool … I'd date her if she was in preschool … Lol😊 & # 39; and someone else posted this: & # 39; I thought I was already 2 years old & # 39 ;, it was so cute and funny that I told her to say sike once.

One commenter said: "Well, well, you have another @colormenae in your hands,quot;, she is adorable "baby model (protected email)"

Someone else wrote: "Wait a minute for @reign_beaux to be only 1,quot;. Everyone has their hands full, is well ahead of their time. She already knows your angles! Too adorable !!!! Always dressed to impress. "

Another follower posted this: ‘I love the way I was taking pictures of your niece! Definitely a baby BOSS. "

Apart from this, Toya is really busy these days. He recently told his fans that he is planning a new competition:

She said she is working on her ‘Double Dutch competition! When I was a teenager, that was one of my favorite things to do. We are bringing the old days! I am partnering with some beautiful bosses, and we are competing with each other for fun! Issa jumps! S / O to all the captains and judges of my team. "

Many of your favorite celebrities have already entered.

Toya will probably also get married this year after accepting Robert Rushing's marriage proposal.



