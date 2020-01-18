Toya Johnson tells fans he is reaching his goals in 2020: here is his advice

Toya Johnson debuted this year with all his strength, telling his fans that he wants to regain the Weight No More movement, which raises awareness about obesity. He has been telling fans that this year, he plans to live and eat healthier, and also talked about his own weight loss journey to his followers.

Now, she continues on the same note, and you can check out some tips that Toya shared in her social media account below.

Ad #ad Sign up ✔️ Sweat ✔️ Eat clean ✔️ @flattummyapp 💪 It's that simple! I am reaching my goals anywhere, anytime at my own time! Download the FREE 7-day route now! "Toya subtitled his post.

Someone said: "You look beautiful, keep doing what you do, you were always beautiful to me, but you look incredibly fabulous."

Another follower praised Toya and said: "Wow, you are really progressing Toya and your body looks amazing, keep up the good work and stay strong."

Someone else said: ‘Ohhh go ahead girl! But you've always been pretty! "

Another commenter posted this: to @toyajohnson I love the way you are a mother girl 😘 and I've only been a strong and independent woman 🙌 ’

Apart from this, Toya excited his fans when he revealed that he started his own YouTube channel.

‘I started my own YouTube channel! Click on the link in my biography and subscribe to my channel. I'm going to make vlogs, travel and prepare for all my next events! "Toya subtitled his post.

Toya is living his best life these days, especially since he recently got engaged to Robert Rushing.

Fans have been telling her to accept her marriage proposal for a long time and she finally accepted her proposal.

Reginae Carter's mother is definitely very happy these days and has spent a lot of time with her family and friends.



