Tiny Harris invites fans to a special event for Valentine's Day

Tiny Harris has a message for her fans on social networks. You can see her and more of her favorite celebrities for Valentine's Day.

Look at the post he shared on his Twitter account a few days ago.

At The Prudential Center 02/14/20 New Jersey! pic.twitter.com/ogFsaJRItB – Tameka Harris (@TinyMajorMama) January 12, 2020

Fans were happy to hear about the event, and made sure to tell Tiny this in the comments section.

Someone wrote: mg Omg Mrs. Harris !!! I wish I had seen this ad a long time ago! I would drag my best friend from Canada to go to this concert! And my wonderful husband also has fun!

Another follower said: "I just have to say that you are a beautiful wife and mother and that you are an inspiration! I only wish you the best in life !!!"

One commenter posted this: "Keep up the good cousin work that I need to hook you when you get home. I don't know if Lele told me that I went to China and that I have some A1 tabs that I need you to review."

Apart from that, Tiny attended a prestigious event together with her husband T.I. and shared a beautiful photo with the two in his social media account. Check it out below:

& # 39; I had an amazing night at #YoutubeBall honoring The Legends of music @babyface and #LaReid thanks to my squad Glad @therealnoigjeremy, he gathered me all the way tonight and my love @latashawright and my best friends and my ❤️ @thatshekinah ever did to comb me !! Fukn Love U All … I can't forget my candy @ troubleman31 arm with her sexy self! 👅 👑💙💋 ’Tiny captioned her photo that left fans amazed.

A follower praised his gaze and others agreed: "You two know how to turn on the catwalk, the catwalk, the red carpet, whatever it is, explode."

Ad

Tiny and Tip have been living their best lives in early 2020.



Post views:

two