Threat of & # 39; explosive eruption & # 39; in Taal stalks Filipino evacuees | Philippines News

The number of residents displaced by an erupting volcano in the northern Philippines has increased to 162,000, as state scientists continue to warn that the threat of a dangerous explosive eruption remained, despite an apparent calm in activity in the surface.

The number of evacuees increased when police stepped up patrols to clear villages located within a 14 km (8.69 mile) radius danger zone around the Taal volcano in Batangas province, 66 km (41 miles) south from Manila.

Among the displaced were some 5,000 people living on Volcano Island, a popular tourist destination known for its breathtaking view of the volcano's crater lake and the lush hills full of trees and birds.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday that "the constant emission of steam and weak frequent explosions,quot; were monitored in the last 24 hours at the Taal volcano, which is located in the middle of a lake.

The explosions generated "plumes of dirty white to white ash 50 to 600 meters high," he added.

Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum said that continuous earthquakes were also monitored at the Taal volcano, indicating that magma continues to reach the top.

"What we see on the surface is different from what happens below," Solidum said at a press conference.

"We still see the magma on the rise and that can result in a more dangerous activity of the volcano."

"Alert level four remains because there is still the threat of a dangerous explosive eruption," he added.

Phivolcs previously reported more signs of restlessness on the volcano, including a new fissure on the slope of the volcano, the widening of cracks in the roads in nearby cities and the retreat of the coast around Lake Taal.

The Taal volcano, the second most active volcano in the Philippines, has erupted 33 times since 1572. Its last eruption was in October 1977, but showed signs of concern between 2008 and 2011, as well as in 2019.

The Southeast Asian archipelago is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire,quot;, the chain of faults around the ocean basin where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.