This Austrian people want "frozen,quot; fans to let it go

They arrive in the bus and in ferries, many in search of the perfect photography for Instagram, others look for the transcendence of a land of fairy tales.

Every year, one million travelers visit Hallstatt, Austria, a picturesque 16th-century village that, they say, inspired the fictional kingdom of Arendelle in Disney's blockbuster hit "Frozen."

It doesn't matter that the 2013 movie, and its 2019 sequel, has been influenced by Norway's winter splendor more than 1,000 miles away. Or that Disney offers "Frozen,quot; inspired activities on its cruises in Norway. To be fair, Hallstatt looks remarkably like Arendelle, so visitors continue to arrive. But the 780 people who live there have had enough.

In May, Hallstatt embarks on a campaign to focus on quality tourism, not quantity, according to local officials. Tourist buses, which total 90 on the busiest days, will have a limit of 50 and must be registered at the tourist office. Preference will be given to groups that organize lunches at local restaurants, sign up for boat cruises or visit the famous Hallstatt salt mines.