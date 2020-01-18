This Austrian people want "frozen,quot; fans to let it go

They arrive in the bus and in ferries, many in search of the perfect photography for Instagram, others look for the transcendence of a land of fairy tales.
Every year, one million travelers visit Hallstatt, Austria, a picturesque 16th-century village that, they say, inspired the fictional kingdom of Arendelle in Disney's blockbuster hit "Frozen."
It doesn't matter that the 2013 movie, and its 2019 sequel, has been influenced by Norway's winter splendor more than 1,000 miles away. Or that Disney offers "Frozen,quot; inspired activities on its cruises in Norway. To be fair, Hallstatt looks remarkably like Arendelle, so visitors continue to arrive. But the 780 people who live there have had enough.
In May, Hallstatt embarks on a campaign to focus on quality tourism, not quantity, according to local officials. Tourist buses, which total 90 on the busiest days, will have a limit of 50 and must be registered at the tourist office. Preference will be given to groups that organize lunches at local restaurants, sign up for boat cruises or visit the famous Hallstatt salt mines.
Visitors will also be asked to stay more than two hours, said Michelle Knoll, manager of the Hallstatt tourism board office. The goal is to make people spend time and money in the restaurants and shops of Hallstatt.
"Many visitors only have little time and only come to take some photos," Knoll said in an email. She added: "The number of tourists is simply too much."
Many countries and cities attract new visitors after the release of a movie or a television show. New Zealand built a lucrative travel industry based solely on the "Lord of the Rings,quot; franchise. (It was filmed there). In 2018, the Singapore Tourism Board partnered with Warner Bros., the studio behind "Crazy Rich Asians,quot;, to promote the country as a luxury destination.
Also for travelers there are bragging rights. Do you want to visit the arid desert where "Mad Max: Fury Road,quot; was filmed? Orbitz It has a map with locations on the skeleton coast in Namibia. What about the souks and the medina in the James Bond movie "Specter,quot;? Orbitz has also mapped its locations in Tangier.
But an influx of curious travelers comes with a warning note. Consider what happened to Maya Bay on Ko Phi Phi Leh, an island in Thailand where Leonardo DiCaprio's movie "The Beach,quot; was filmed. After the film was launched in 2000, a daily influx of up to 5,000 tourists and 200 ships damaged 80 percent of the coral reef. As a result, the beach was closed and will not reopen until 2021 to give the reef time to repair.
The impact on Hallstatt has been less severe, but equally intrusive. Churches have had to hire gorillas to prevent tourists seeking selfies from interrupting funerals and Sunday services, according to press reports. Guests are warned not to use drones or trample the town's properties. After a fire in November, Hallstatt Mayor Alexander Scheutz implored travelers to stay at home so that locals could repair the buildings.
He recently said he hoped to reduce the number of tourists by a third this year.
Elizabeth Becker, author of "Overbooked: The Explosion Business of Travel and Tourism," said tourists should control their enthusiasm after seeing exotic places in movies and on television.
"Even nice people begin to act like barbarians," he said of overcrowded tourist places. "Why do we hope to enter someone else's life and have their romantic adventure?"
That is particularly true in communities that are poorly equipped to handle the tons of extra trash that tourists bring with them. Then there is the increase in water use, Becker said.
It is especially problematic if there are not enough hotels, bathrooms and grocery stores to handle the hordes. He noted that even established tourist destinations, such as Dubrovnik, Croatia, which saw an avalanche of visitors with the popularity of the HBO "Game of Thrones,quot;, were buckled at the beginning when the big cruise ships arrive.
"Communities must recognize that there has been a turning point and discover how they will address it," Seleni Matus, executive director of the International Institute of Tourism Studies at George Washington University, said in an interview. "They need to raise awareness of how behaviors can negatively affect a community."
Hallstatt, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was popular before the launch of "Frozen,quot;, particularly among Asian tourists. the The village was replicated in the Chinese province of Guangdong in 2012, and the Chinese copy has become a favorite attraction there. But Hallstatt's prominence grew with the movie and the rise of Instagram.
Last year, Harper’s Bazaar named Hallstatt as one of the 10 most “instantaneous” cities in the world. The hashtag #Hallstatt has more than 618,000 posts. An Instagram account dedicated to the village, @hallstatt_gram, has more than 16,000 followers. His motto: "Hallstatt is amazing."
Sure, it can be amazing. But Hallstatt is also overloaded, according to Mrs. Knoll.
Scheutz, the mayor, has been in contact with his counterparts in the vicinity of Salzburg. That city experienced an increase in popularity after "The Sound of Music,quot; premiered in 1965. Salzburg's local economy is now driven, in part, by the "Sound of Music,quot; travel boom. But, like Hallstatt, it has problems with short-term visitors.
"Hallstatt doesn't need so many tourists," Knoll said, "but those who really enjoy the weather."
