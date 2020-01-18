These notorious famous womanizers have surprisingly settled

While the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake and John Mayer still refuse to change, some others are willing to give up their freedom in exchange for a committed relationship.

Being famous, rich and blessed with good genes, it is easy for many male celebrities to get a date. Perhaps being led by this kind of freedom, some stars to know Leonardo Dicaprio, Duck, John mayer Y Gerard Butler They have been linked to a series of women with no signs of finishing the long list in the short term.

However, unlike the types mentioned above, some other male stars, who used to jump from one relationship to another in a very short time, have changed their attitude and decided to abandon that lifestyle. Apparently, having found the missing puzzle in his heart, here are some notorious famous womanizers who have established themselves surprisingly now.

1. Adam Levine WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Adam Levine he can be the father of two children now, but back in Maroon 5At its peak, he lived a kind of rock star lifestyle. From her early relationship with the model turned photographer Jane Herman Bishop to his current love Behati Prinsloo, his type never changed, a hottie with a great body, which includes Maria Sharapova, Anne Vyalitsyna Y Nina Agdal. Over the years, he moved from one female celebrity to another, sometimes in less than a year, until he met Behati in 2012, shortly after he resigned from Anne. In a surprising move, he married Victoria's Secret model after two years of dating and they are still in love with each other.

2. Gene Simmons WENN / FayesVision While the people of this generation know Gene Simmons As an icon of rock that always acts with his demonic painting, those who have been following his life since his youth should know his love for women and his forms of womanizer. He has boasted of sleeping with more than 4,600 women, including celebrities and admirers, and his former celebrities included Diana Ross Y Cher. For some reason, that stopped after meeting Playboy Playmate Shannon Tweed, with whom he began dating in 1983. Initially against the idea of ​​marriage, he finally surrendered to the concept and married his lifelong love after 28 years of dating in 2011. The couple has two children, a son 31-year-old named Nick and a 27-year-old daughter named Sophie.

3. Josh Hartnett Wenn Josh HartnettNotable roles include those in movies like "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down," "Black dahlia","Sin City"Y"Lucky Number Slevin", but they are pale compared to the list of women he has dated. Among those pretty and hot actresses, models and singers who have been romantically linked with him were Scarlett Johansson, Katie Holmes, Penelope Cruz, Gisele Bundchen Y Rihanna. He is currently in a relationship with Tamsin Egerton, but this time it looks different. The couple has remained strong since they started dating in 2013. And although they are not yet married, they already have two children together, and the first one was born in 2015.

4. Warren Beatty WENN / Avalon Before Leonardo DiCaprio, there are Warren beatty. As one of the most popular movie stars of his time, it is not surprising that many easily fall in love with the charm of the "Bonnie and Clyde" star, including those women who were romantically involved with him. A biography about him states that he has been with 12,775 women, including celebrities known as Julie Christie, Diane Keaton Y Virgin. I was engaged to the actress Joan collins in the early 1960s, but his infidelity led to his separation. After decades of enjoying the single lifestyle, he finally married Annette Bening in 1992. The two have stayed together since then and have four children together.

5. Justin Bieber WENN / Instar Justin Bieber She has enjoyed all the advantages of being a superstar at an early age, including being surrounded by beautiful ladies. In addition to his addiction to admitted sex, the Canadian singer barely maintained a relationship for a long time, although he left Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2013 and later until 2018. Among his intermittent relationship with Disney's former darling, it was rumored that he was related to countless famous celebrities, including those who were much older than him. Miranda Kerr, Shanina Shaik Y Nina Agdal. His long history of exes also included Sofia Richie Y Barbara Palvinbut that stopped when he met with Hailey Baldwin in 2018. The couple married silently later in the same year and, despite public skepticism about their relationship, they are still together until now.

6. Hugh Grant WENN / Phil Lewis Hugh grantThe characters of the dream boyfriend in many of his popular films did not resemble his true personality at all. The British stallion had a long relationship with Elizabeth Hurley from 1989 to 2000, but that did not prevent him from using the service of a prostitute, for which he was arrested in Los Angeles in 1995. After the end of his relationship with Liz Hurley, he continued to connect with a number of women. His adventure with Tinglan Hong resulted in a son born in 2011. He also gave birth to his third child in December 2012. In September of the same year, he received his second son with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein. He later met Alex and welcomed another son, the fourth, in 2015. After receiving their third child together, their fifth, in early 2018, the couple married in May of the same year. The "Notting hill"The star said of marriage," he should have done before. I'm just lucky. "

7. George Clooney WENN / Nicky Nelson After his failed marriage to actress Talia Balsam in 1995, George Clooney He promised never to marry again. Since then, he enjoyed his single lifestyle, moving from one woman to another in a very short time. When his long list of ex beautiful, which included Kelly Preston, Ginger Lynn Allen, Lisa Snowdon, Renee Zellweger, Krista Allen, Elisabeth Canalis Y Stacy KeiblerIt didn't seem to end soon, he started dating human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. Apparently having found "the right one", it didn't take long for "ER"alum to change their mind about marriage. They got engaged in April 2014 and married in September of the same year. They are now parents of two children after Amal gave birth to twins, Ella and Alexander, in June 2017.

8. Prince Harry WENN / Avalon Despite being a member of British royalty whose activities are quite limited by strict protocols, Prince Harry could not be tamed in his youth. In addition to often surprised at the party, the red-haired prince was linked to a series of famous and non-famous women. He dated from time to time with Chelsy Davy from 2004 to 2011, while Cressida Bonas It was another of his confirmed girlfriend, with whom he dated between 2012 and 2014. Among the other unconfirmed former Duke of Sussex were included Cassie Sumner, Caroline flack, Camila Romestrand, Florence Brudenell Y King mollie, and most relationships ended as soon as they were exposed to the public. He went out Meghan markle in 2016. Despite people's speculation that the Queen would oppose their relationship due to their nationality and divorce status, their relationship soon became serious. They got engaged in 2017 and got married a year later. His first son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019.