Then and now: see the first red carpets of the SAG 2020 nominees

The stars of the Hollywood list A are preparing to go to the red carpet in the SAG 2020 Awards this weekend!

On Sunday night, celebrities will head to the Shrine Auditorium and the Los Angeles Exhibition Hall for the annual awards ceremony, scheduled to honor the best talents on large and small screens. Among the stars nominated in this year's awards ceremony are Bomb& # 39; s Charlize Theron Y Once upon a time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt. Both of them Bomb Y Once Upon a time they are nominated in the Best Performance for a cast in a Movie category, along with the Irish, Jojo Rabbit Y Parasite.

It's been 20 years since BombTheron attended his first red carpet at the SAG Awards. The star was in the 2000 SAG Awards, where she was nominated with her The rules of the cider house co-stars the outstanding performance of a cast in a movie category. Two decades later and she is ready for the same prize!