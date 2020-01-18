Then and now: see the first red carpets of the SAG 2020 nominees

The stars of the Hollywood list A are preparing to go to the red carpet in the SAG 2020 Awards this weekend!
On Sunday night, celebrities will head to the Shrine Auditorium and the Los Angeles Exhibition Hall for the annual awards ceremony, scheduled to honor the best talents on large and small screens. Among the stars nominated in this year's awards ceremony are Bomb& # 39; s Charlize Theron Y Once upon a time in Hollywood co-stars, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Brad Pitt. Both of them Bomb Y Once Upon a time they are nominated in the Best Performance for a cast in a Movie category, along with the Irish, Jojo Rabbit Y Parasite.
It's been 20 years since BombTheron attended his first red carpet at the SAG Awards. The star was in the 2000 SAG Awards, where she was nominated with her The rules of the cider house co-stars the outstanding performance of a cast in a movie category. Two decades later and she is ready for the same prize!
While we wait to see the stars on this Sunday SAG AwardsLet's take a trip on the red carpet! See Theron, DiCaprio and more of this year's nominees at their first SAG Awards!
Charlize Theron
Theron attended the sixth annual installment of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000, where she was nominated alongside her The rules of the cider house co-stars the outstanding performance of a set in a movie category.
Jennifer Aniston
While the cast of friends won the outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series at the 1996 SAG Awards, Aniston was unable to attend as he was advertising for the show. Then, his first appearance at the ceremony occurred in 1999 when friends He was nominated once again in the same category.
Renee Zellweger
The actress made her first appearance at the SAG Awards in 2003, where she won the outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role in a film for her role in Chicago. She also took home the exceptional performance of a set in a movie along with her Chicago co-stars His first nomination for the SAG Awards came in 1997 for his role in Jerry Maguire.
Nicole Kidman
The star walked on her first red carpet of the SAG Awards in 2002. That year, Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with her. Moulin Rouge! co-stars
Joaquin Phoenix
Phoenix attended his first SAG Awards in 2001, where he was nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in a film for his role in Gladiator. The actor and his Gladiator The co-stars were also nominated in the performance featured by a set in a movie category that year.
Leonardo Dicaprio
While DiCaprio had previously been nominated in the Best Set categories by Marvins room Y Titanic, received his first nomination for the SAG Awards alone for his work in The Aviator. To celebrate the nod to the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie, DiCaprio made his first appearance at the SAG Awards at the 2005 ceremony, where he was also nominated in the Ensemble category with his Aviator co-stars
Jamie Foxx
The actor won his first SAG Awards victory at the 2005 ceremony for Lightning. In addition to his outstanding performance by a male actor in a victory in a leading role in a film, he was also nominated in the category Best Ensemble Lightning co-stars
Russell Crowe
Crowe attended his first SAG Awards in 2001, when he was nominated for his work in Gladiator.
Laura Dern
The actress was photographed at the 1999 SAG Awards with her then boyfriend, Billy Bob Thornton. 10 years later, Dern received his first nomination for the SAG Awards for his work in Count.
Tom Hanks
The actor participated in the first SAG Awards in 1995, where he took home the award for the best performance of a male actor in a leading role in a film for his work in Forrest Gump.
Brad Pitt
In the midst of his affair with Angelina Jolie, Pitt attended the 2008 SAG Awards to support his protagonist.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.