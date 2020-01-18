The U.S. Army UU. Published additional details about the possible replacement of Black Hawk – Defense Blog

The US Army Secretary UU. Together with senior army officials he has revealed additional details of the progress with the future long-range assault aircraft, or FLRAA program aimed at finding a replacement for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, according to the Army News Service.

Army leaders joined industry leaders last week to take a closer look at cutting-edge capabilities for future vertical elevation.

The developers of Bell Textron, a Texas-based aerospace manufacturer, demonstrated their aircraft, part helicopter – Bell V-280 Valor – to the leaders who will finally choose the force's newest helicopter.

In addition to Valor, another model of helo, the Sikorsky-Boeing SB-1 Defiant, is expected to flex your muscles and show more air transport capabilities next month at the Sikorsky facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As for competing companies, "they address the problems of specific characteristics that we are looking for, whether it be power or speed," army secretary Ryan McCarthy said at the event.

The demonstration was part of the Joint Multi-role Technology Demonstration, or JMR-TD, where Bell, together with the duo of Sikorsky and Boeing, have assembled planes respectively to provide data.

JMR-TD is an acquisition momentum designated as an army capacity enabler, or ACE, with investments made by industry partners.

In addition, the JMR-TD is intended to show military leaders how the possibilities of the next generation can provide future ground force commanders with the flexibility and asymmetric options that multi-domain battlefields may demand in the next years.

Any aircraft eventually favored such as the future long-range assault aircraft, or FLRAA, should have speed and power, as McCarthy mentioned, as well as mixing speeds similar to those of an aircraft with maneuverability similar to that of a helicopter.

Until then, McCarthy said, "We're going to fly it before we buy it. We're not going to buy a billion dollar PowerPoint slide."

Once selected, the aircraft will need to maintain a maximum continuous power of 100%, medical evacuation capabilities and, according to the guidelines, have the ability to perform a vertical ascent rate of 500 feet per minute.

Other advances that soldiers can count on, according to officials, are the means to rise to 6,000 feet in a heat of 95 degrees, with up to 12 passengers and approximately 1,725 ​​nautical miles one way without refueling.

"The Army's aviation vision requires next-generation vertical lifting capabilities that can deter, fight and win as part of the joint force, in increasingly dangerous and complex environments," army officials said in a press release.

General speed is another precondition, since the FLAA has the task of timing with a target cruising speed of 280 knots, or approximately 320 mph.

"The FLRAA will have increased the speed, range and survivability to overcome enemy forces in controversial and constantly changing environments," Army officials said, adding that Army combat aviation brigades will deploy this capability in fiscal year 2030

Although it is not an official presentation of FLRAA, Bell is likely to send the Value or a similar design.

Demonstrated last week, Valor is a vertical lift helicopter just out of a successful autonomous test flight in December at the company's research center in Arlington, Texas.

That flight was also the second anniversary of his first flight. Since its initial launch, the Valor has registered more than 160 hours of flight in the air.

However, the pilots remained on board during autonomous movements to avoid possible mishaps. During the two-hour flight in December, the tiltrotor plane made two departures and performed all of its unmanned flight objectives.

The two pilots intervened between autonomous events. Bell officials have not scheduled any test flights for an uninterrupted autonomous flight, instead of the optionally manned demonstration, as with Valor.

In the most recent demonstration, Valor flew at speeds of around 200 knots, or 230 mph. He also showed several vertical take-off and landing skills that make him independent of the runway, as well as demonstrations of the power that the aircraft is able to quickly enter and exit a target area. Finally, he demonstrated a series of engineering-based maneuvers and digital flight controls that make the plane exceptionally agile.

The demonstrations were intended to show military leaders how manned capabilities are optionally within the scope of possibilities, said Paul Wilson, chief project engineer.

The next demonstration, scheduled for February 20 at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, is for the SB-1 Defiant, a helicopter composed of coaxial rotors.

In addition to developing and deploying FLRAA, a new future attack recognition aircraft, or FARA, is prepared to succeed the AH-64 Apache.

"For preparation and modernization, we will stay on course," McCarthy said. "The United States Army generally plays a game away from home [in battle]."

And "the technological margin is what we need when playing a game away from home in someone else's neighborhood," he said.