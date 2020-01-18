The sons of Ric Ocasek will design their tombstone as a tribute to The Cars Rocker

Wenn

Oliver and Jonathan from the rocker's marriage to separated wife Paulina Porizkova will design the tombstone to mark their father's resting place.

Up News Info –

Ric Ocasekthe children of the separated wife Paulina Porizkova They have been commissioned to design the tombstone for the rocker's final resting place.

The cars The leader died in September 2019, at age 75, and on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the Porizkova model shared an Instagram photo of her eldest Oliver, 26, visiting Ocasek's grave.

Noticing the lack of a permanent gravestone in the image, he wrote: "A small mushroom that was removed from our porch, for now, marks the resting place of his father."

"The real is being designed jointly by both: an appropriate tribute to the father they worshiped."

Porizkova, who also shared Jonathan, 21, with his late ex, added: "Thank you my dear Oliver for letting me share this private moment."

<br />

Ocasek also had four other children from his two previous marriages.

Porizkova's publication occurs while fighting for a part of the singer's heritage, even though they were divorcing.

They separated in 2018 after 28 years of marriage, but continued to live together until the musician's death.

However, Ocasek had decided to remove the model from his will in the weeks prior to his disappearance.