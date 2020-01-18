The Simpsons actor, Hank Azaria, will not give Apu a voice after the controversy | News

Actor Hank Azaria will no longer give voice to the Indian character Apu in The Simposons, US media reported, more than two years after accusations of racism spoiled the long animated series.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is the manager of the program's Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and a pillar of television comedy, which recently celebrated its thirtieth year on the air.

Azaria, a white actor whose accent marked by the role has been criticized by viewers. Critics have also accused writers of using Indian stereotypes in their treatment of the character.

"What they are going to do with the character is their call," Azaria told the American movie news website SlashFilm on Friday. "It depends on them and they have not resolved it yet. All we have agreed is that I will not make the voice again."

The creators of The Simpsons were threatened at the end of 2017 with the release of a documentary by comedian Hari Kondabolu, who interviewed other artists of Indian and South Asian origin to document their feelings about the character.

Both Azaria and the Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, refused to appear in the documentary to answer questions.

But Azaria then told a journalist on the TMZ celebrity website that Kondabolu "made some really interesting points,quot; and "gave us a lot to think about The Simpsons."

Speaking to Al Jazeera in 2018, Kondabolu said: "For me it is less about Apu, it is less about Simpsons. The character began as one-dimensional and was not given depth. That is all there was."

He added: "I don't want us (people of color) to arrange a program that wasn't made for us. I want us to tell our stories. I want us to control our stories. I want us to write the scripts." I want us to own our stories. "

The Simpsons are starring Homer, the family patriarch who works for a nuclear power station, his wife and the voice of reason Marge, and children Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

Since its premiere in 1989, the program has won more than 30 Emmy awards.

In its early years, animated comedy regularly attracted more than 15 million viewers and had twice that, 33 million, for its most watched episode in 1990.

It became so popular that references to the show have been part of pop culture.

The decrease in audience numbers had led to fear that it would not be renewed, but Fox promised to continue with The Simpsons until at least a 32nd season in 2021.