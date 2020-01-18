The Russian Ministry of Defense awards a contract for the new 125mm ammunition capable of destroying Abrams tanks – Defense Blog

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) signed contracts for the acquisition of new rounds of sabotage of stabilized waste by 125mm armor piercing fins (APFSDS), called 3BM44M "Lekalo," newspaper Lenta.ru reported on January 17.

The 3BM44M Lekalo is one of the most modern Russian tank munitions, developed for use with the 125mm smooth bore family of cannons.

According to open sources, the new rounds use an improved penetrator and a new sabot. It is expected that the new rounds will be able to penetrate modern armored vehicles currently available at a distance of several meters to three or five kilometers, in particular, American-made M1A2 Abrams tanks, according to Izvestiya.

According to military expert Alexei Khlopotov, the Lekalo 3BM44 is suitable for any 125mm weapon of all Russian army tanks currently in service. In particular, the round is capable of drilling 650 millimeters of solid armor from a distance of two kilometers.

"This is enough to defeat the American M1A2 Abrams of modern modifications," Khlopotov said.

The Russian Lekalo 3BM44M, designed to replace the Soviet 3BM42 Handle, can use the modernized tanks T-90, T-80, T-72 and T-14.

However, The National Interest reported that Abrams, Leopard 2 and Challenger 2 are believed to have a frontal armor approximately equivalent to eight hundred millimeters of homogeneous rolled armor.

Russia's best armor piercing projectiles compatible with the 125mm smooth bore gun series used in the T-64, T-72, T-80, M-84, T-90, PT-91, T-14 Armata, are 3BM59 Svinets-1 and 3BM60 Svinets-2, made of tungsten and depleted uranium respectively. It is estimated that these penetrate between 650 and 750 millimeters of 60 degree inclined armor at an average combat distance of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles).