The pregnant Milla Jovovich suffers from & # 39; elephant ankles & # 39; and back pain

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Resident Evil & # 39; reveals her problems to her devotees online while she is pregnant with her third child with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson

Up News Info –

Jovovich mile She finds her third pregnancy more than a little difficult, and is currently struggling with the "elephant ankles" among her other ailments.

The 44-year-old actress expects her third child with her husband Paul W.S. Anderson, and he only has two weeks left for his due date. But as the end of pregnancy approaches, Milla finds it difficult to cope with the struggles that accompany her.

When sharing a picture of her showing her belly in a spotted red dress, with Paul smiling in the background, on her Instagram page, Milla wrote: "For those of you who don't know me, I'm about to have our third baby and I am SO THANKFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank God every day for blessing me, but oh my lord, I am ready to have this baby. "

"2 weeks and change until we welcome our new little human and as all women in history who have had a baby know it well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your memories more uncomfortable from the last month before delivery? "I mean, I really have to interact with some moms for a second!"

Continuing to explain the most painful parts of the last fortnight of her pregnancy, Milla wrote: "I am completely elephant ankles, back pain, hip pain, I run to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And do I sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying. because if the baby is a cryer like our elder, we won't see the bottom of our eyes in the next few years! "

But despite the disadvantages of the end of pregnancy, Milla concluded by saying "bring it", adding "whenever I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to put on my socks again without turning red of effort, I think I can handle anything" .

"2 weeks and change people. Let's do this," finished his post.

<br />

Milla is already the mother of Ever, 12, and Dashiel, four, with Paul, and the couple expects another daughter.