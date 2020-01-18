The party of Evo Morales appoints the electoral corridors for the Bolivian vote | Evo Morales News

The exiled party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales appointed the candidates for his ticket in the country's May elections, which will serve as a repeat of a fiercely contested October vote.

Former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca, a member of the Aymara indigenous group, was elected presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), while coca grower Andronico Rodríguez will join the race as a candidate for vice president, party official and union leader Theodore Mamani confirmed to the news agency Reuters on Friday.

He added that the selection was made the day before by consensus of the party.

The election may need to be sealed by Morales himself, despite First indigenous president of Bolivia currently in exile in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

Later on Friday, Morales tweeted a document saying that the two were "previous candidates,quot; along with two of their close allies: Luis Arce Catacora and Diego Pary Rodríguez.

The party leader, who is forbidden to run for president again, posted a photo of himself with the pre-candidates, except Rodriguez, whom Morales said he could not attend the meeting for security reasons.

Andrónico Rodríguez, 30, is the vice president of a prominent coca growers union (File: Danilo Balderrama / Reuters)

Senior officials of the MAS party are planning to meet this weekend in Buenos Aires.

The ticket must formalize your participation in the election to the electoral court before February 3.

Today, in Buenos Aires, in a meeting with the Candidate Brothers, we have signed the Agreement for the unity and strengthening of the MAS-IPSP.#We will returnYSeremosMillions pic.twitter.com/1fxBul3E3i – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 17, 2020

TRANSLATION: Today, in Buenos Aires, meeting with my brothers candidates, we have signed the Agreement for the unity and strengthening of MAS-IPSP.

Choquehuanca, 58, is a veteran indigenous politician who was born in the highlands of Bolivia. Rodriguez, 30, is vice president of a prominent coca growers union in the city of Cochabamba.

Morales, a socialist icon who led Bolivia for almost 14 years, resigned on November 10 after a disputed electoral victory that sparked protests and led allies, the police and the army to withdraw their support.

Since then, the country has been under the administration of a controversial interim government led by former Senator Jeanine Anez.

Bolivia's electoral tribunal set May 3 as the date for new elections after an audit of the Organization of American States (OAS) found serious irregularities in the way votes were counted in the disputed October elections.

After initially going to Mexico, Morales arrived in Argentina in December, where he has remained vocal in politics, often pointing through his Twitter account in the government of Anez.