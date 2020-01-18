The New York Giants hire former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLead389d460441b87e82dca8b85020fed11% %MINIFYHTMLead389d460441b87e82dca8b85020fed12%

Garrett was fired as head coach of the Cowboys in January after leading the team for more than nine years.





Jason Garrett was relieved of his duties in Dallas after not being able to reach the NFL playoffs

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will have the opportunity to beat his former team twice a year after being hired to be the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Garrett met with the new head coach of the Giants, Joe Judge, on Wednesday, a day after his contract with the Cowboys expired.

Dallas chose not to renew Garrett's contract and hired veteran NFL coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

The Giants also officially announced the hiring of former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position and confirmed that they are holding special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

Reports about the judge's staff, including Graham and McGaughey, had been public for days.

The judge said about Garrett in a statement Friday night: "I have known Jason for a long time, not only through the general public, as well known as he is the head coach of the Cowboys.

"There were guys I worked with that I found in my career in both Alabama and the New England Patriots who worked with Jason during his time in Miami with him."

"Everyone constantly reflected on how intelligent he is, how great a teacher he is and how his perspective on the game was different from that of most coaches."

"And when he sees it, he can communicate it and paint that mental image to the players. And he does a fantastic job of making adjustments in the game."

The new head coach of the Cowboys, McCarthy, reflects on the moment when the owner of the team, Jerry Jones, offered him the job.

Garrett, 53, had been on the Cowboys coaching staff since 2007, and spent seven years on the Dallas list as a backup quarterback in the 1990s.

He finished his career as a player in 2000 with the Giants in support of Kerry Collins.

Garrett was appointed interim head coach of the Cowboys eight games in the 2010 season, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took office permanently in 2011. He has a coach record of 85-67 in his career, but 2-3 in the playoffs

Judge, former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and open catcher coach, was hired by the Giants on January 7 to replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired on December 30 after two seasons and a record of 9- 2. 3.

Judge, 38, has never been a head coach in college or professionals. He began his coach career as an assistant graduate of the state of Mississippi since 2005-07.

He later served as an analyst for head coach Nick Saban in Alabama from 2009-11, joining the Patriots in 2012 as an assistant coach for special teams.

Graham, 40, has been part of the staff of the Patriots (2009-15), the Giants (2016-17), the Green Bay Packers (2018) and the Dolphins (2019).

His Miami defense this season allowed 397.8 yards per game, the third worst figure in the NFL, a little worse than the 2018 Dolphins team that threw 391.1 yards per game, the fourth worst in the league.

McGaughey, 46, has been in his current position for the past two seasons. He previously worked for the Denver Broncos (2005-06), the Giants (2007-10), the New York Jets (2014), the San Francisco 49ers (2015) and the Carolina Panthers (2016-17).