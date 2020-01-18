The lowest man in the world, Khagendra Thapa Magar, dies | News

%MINIFYHTML6a7ea2f2c64bd8dc942b6c143a44328811% %MINIFYHTML6a7ea2f2c64bd8dc942b6c143a44328812%

The lowest man in the world who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, died Friday at a hospital in Nepal, his family said.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who was 67.08 cm (two feet and 2.41 inches), died of pneumonia in a hospital in Pokhara, 200 km (Kathmandu), where he lived with his parents.

Plus:

"He has been entering and leaving the hospital due to pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He died today," he told the AFP news agency Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother.

%MINIFYHTML6a7ea2f2c64bd8dc942b6c143a44328813% %MINIFYHTML6a7ea2f2c64bd8dc942b6c143a44328814% Today we are sad to hear the death of the lowest man in the world, Khagendra Thapa Magar of Nepal https://t.co/rfedNxxnP8 – GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 17, 2020

Magar was first declared the lowest man in the world in 2010 after turning 18, photographed with a certificate only slightly smaller than him.

However, he finally lost the title after Chandra Bahadur Dangi of Nepal, measuring 54.6 centimeters, was named the lowest mobile man in the world.

Magar regained the title after Dangi's death in 2015.

"He was so small when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very difficult to bathe him because he was very small," said his father, Roop Bahadur, according to Guinness World Records.

Magar Magar became an official face of the Nepal tourism campaign (Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters)

As the lowest man in the world, the 27-year-old man traveled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in European countries and the United States.

"We are terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Craig Glenday, editor in chief of Guinness World Records.

"Life can be a challenge when you weigh only six kilograms and do not fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly did not allow his small size to prevent him from making the most of life," he said.

Magar became an official face of the Nepal tourism campaign, which presented him as the smallest man in a country that hosts the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest.

During his period he met other short people around the world, including the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, from India.

In a video posted by Guinness World Records, Magar is seen playing a guitar with his brother, riding a bicycle and sitting in his family's shop.

The lowest non-mobile man in the world is still Junrey Balawing, from the Philippines, who is only 59.93 centimeters but cannot walk or stand without help, according to Guinness World Records.

Edward "Nino,quot; Hernandez, from Colombia, a 70.21-centimeter reggaeton DJ, retains the record for the mobile man with shorter life, Guinness said.