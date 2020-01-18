The late mother of Andy Grammer contacts him through

%MINIFYHTMLd5c6cb09df398839c91b39bb39397f0a11% %MINIFYHTMLd5c6cb09df398839c91b39bb39397f0a12%

Kelly Clarkson inspired Andy Grammer to show his composition skills on the tour after he saw his "Facebook Live" segment.

The "Honey, I & # 39; m Good" singer was trying to find ideas for her live show just before going on stage for her most recent tour when her manager showed her Kelly's concert concept, where she stops the concert to talk with an absent person. fan.

"I thought & # 39; I'm going to do that & # 39;" Grammer said during an appearance on Clarkson's chat show. "I brought a poet of spoken word … and we brought someone on stage and asked them their deepest pains … and then we tried to write a song on the spot … It was really good."

Meanwhile, Andy reveals that his late mother approached him through a medium and inspired his success "She & # 39; d Say".

Grammer admits that he was a bit skeptical when the spirit talker started telling him everything about his mother, but there was one thing that really stunned him.

"He says: & # 39; She needs you to write a song about her to your daughter about everything she would say if she were there & # 39;" he added. "It was hard".

And then things got weird when Andy left and wrote the song, and then turned on the radio, just to hear an announcement of a local concert with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the African vocal group that performed her mother's favorite tune, "Graceland," with Paul Simon.

"I'm like sitting in the car, like, & # 39; what the hell is going on? & # 39;" he exclaimed. "We chased them (to the group) and they entered the studio and surrounded me and are singing in Zulu … and we wrote this song for my little girl and in the end you can listen, like, my little girl's voice says:" Grandma Kathy, I love you. "It was a lot."

Grammer shares Louisiana, two, with his wife, Aijia Lise, who is currently pregnant with their second child.