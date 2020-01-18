The Justice Project trailer shows Kim Kardashian on a mission

Kim Kardashian West Continue to use your name and resources to request a change in the criminal justice system.
Oxygen just presented the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: the justice project, A two-hour documentary about Kardashian West's mission to address the criminal reform crisis and guarantee the freedom of Americans who believe they have been harmed by the system, who face life sentences without the possibility of parole.
In the trailer, Kardashian West is seen, who is also an executive producer, listening to the stories of people who have spent more than 20 years behind bars and whose current prayer means they will never have a second chance. A woman was sexually abused as a child and was arrested while still a child, and a man has been imprisoned for 23 years, since she was 16 years old.
"People deserve a second chance," says Kardashian West.
"I partnered with Oxygen to do the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project documentary because there are millions of people affected by this broken justice system, and I wanted to put a face to these numbers and statistics, "Kardashian West, Executive Producer, said in a statement." There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to make it happen. I want to help raise these cases nationwide to make a change, and this documentary is an honest representation of me learning about the system and helping to bring tangible results to justice reform. "
By oxygen, in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, After hearing the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence and more than 25 years as the first time she violates nonviolently, Kim Kardashian West embarked on a path to defense while campaigning for reform of criminal justice and helped convince the White House will grant Alice pardon in June 2018. The program captures Kim as she lends a hand to correct injustices and advocate for change by exploring the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin , Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard, whom she and the legal experts she is working with believe they have been wrongfully sentenced. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories, revealing the devastating circumstances that led them to take actions that changed their lives forever. In his crusade to shed light on the criminal justice system and help people affected by imprisonment, Kim travels to prisons, talks with families and friends, pressures public officials and consults with lawyers and his own legal team. # cut50 to develop strategies to facilitate its launch. Along the way, the film documents the progress that led to the releases of Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard. It also highlights Kim's growing understanding of mandatory sentences, the damaging problems of mass incarceration and the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful reentry into society.
Kim Kardashian West: the justice project airs on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in oxygen.
