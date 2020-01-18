The Justice Project trailer shows Kim Kardashian on a mission

Kim Kardashian West Continue to use your name and resources to request a change in the criminal justice system.

Oxygen just presented the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: the justice project, A two-hour documentary about Kardashian West's mission to address the criminal reform crisis and guarantee the freedom of Americans who believe they have been harmed by the system, who face life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In the trailer, Kardashian West is seen, who is also an executive producer, listening to the stories of people who have spent more than 20 years behind bars and whose current prayer means they will never have a second chance. A woman was sexually abused as a child and was arrested while still a child, and a man has been imprisoned for 23 years, since she was 16 years old.

"People deserve a second chance," says Kardashian West.