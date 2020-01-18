The English spinner Dom Bess enjoys & # 39; a hellish journey & # 39; after taking the first test of five by | Cricket News





Dom Bess took three wickets on day three to complete a first five by

Dom Bess says he is enjoying a "hellish journey,quot; after taking his first five-wicket ride in Test cricket on the third day in Port Elizabeth.

England's off-spinner was not even part of the initial squad to tour South Africa and was called to cover Jack Leach, who suffered from an illness and has since returned home.

However, Bess beat Matt Parkinson to play in the second Test in Cape Town and kept his place in St George's Park, justifying his inclusion by taking the first five wickets in South Africa's innings.

"It was amazing," he said. Sky sports. "I love to play bowling, so, for me, having that responsibility and then supporting it is very important because it gives me more confidence."

"Anyway, I'm a pretty optimistic guy, so to put them under my belt, well, there are four more out there, so I'm looking for them!"

It touches a remarkable change for the 22-year-old, who received his debut in the Test against Pakistan at Lord & # 39; s in 2018, but was abandoned after the two-game series and, with Leach ahead in the hierarchical order in Somerset, he found himself playing the second XI only a few months later.

"Yes, it was (hard)," Bess added. "I was very fortunate to have good people around me. I talked a lot with Tres (Marcus Trescothick), I was very mistreated! People like that really helped me, Jason Kerr, Andy Hurry."

"It was a difficult time and the most important thing I learned was about my ego. I think Tres told me: & # 39; you can't have ego because in professional sport you will play first XI, you will play second XI and internationally and you will never know when it will happen & # 39 ;, it's just that trip and that has helped me in the long run for sure.

"I know that going from making my Test debut in Lord & # 39; s to 20 years and then going to Taunton Vale in front of a man and his dog, it was really difficult. Just being back in this environment makes me love him more, what I think is key. "

"You never know what will happen in Somerset this year, if that happens again, then I just bite my tongue and move on because a day like this could happen again."

"It has been an incredible journey. It has been really good. Obviously there have been ups and downs. In Somerset, not playing, there is frustration there, but with that sometimes it just means that I have to bite my tongue and have it, just keep playing bowling, Keep working for moments like these really.

"It has been up and down, but these last six weeks have been incredible. I am very fortunate that England and Somerset support me and allow me to go to places like Yorkshire in Division One, different conditions there, probably quite the opposite of Taunton

"But again, that's a learning curve for me and I think it really helped in Cape Town, trying to control the speed, trying to lift the wickets but really contain. Here, where it has started to spin, I can really attack." . "

Bess hastened to credit the work of Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson and former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath at an ECB training camp in India before Christmas for the improvement in his game and Graham Gooch believes there is much more to come.

"You must realize, Dominic Bess is 22 years old, he probably has five or six years of development still in his abilities," he said. The cricket debate, in a program that you can listen by downloading here.

"Bess is playing very well in England right now, she is allowed to play a little, but she has done a brilliant job."

"It's great to see young players who are good for England, but it still has a long way to go and, it seems, has a good temperament, a good work ethic and will improve more and more."

