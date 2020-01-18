The day Bieber fever was born: Justin Bieber's baby turns 10

Usher I knew An ambitious promoter called Scooter braun I knew But the world didn't know. Do not still.

In 2008, Braun came across a video on YouTube, filmed in 2007, of a boy among teenagers with an impressive hair helmet making a convincing cover of Ne yo& # 39; So Sick & # 39; in a local competition in Ontario, Canada (where he finished second). And there were more clips where that one came from, diligently uploaded by the boy's mother.

Braun decided that he had to get in touch with this. Justin Bieber kid.

In a video, Bieber was playing outside a theater in Stratford, Ontario, so he called the theater. He discovered where Bieber was going to school and then called in the hope of contacting the 13-year-old mother, Pattie Mallette.

"He was very, very persistent," Bieber recalled later. Billboard. "He even called my great-aunt and my school board."

Indeed, Braun got in touch and, in a short time, he was taking the impressive young singer (and his mother) to Atlanta to record some demos.