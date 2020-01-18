The day Bieber fever was born: Justin Bieber's baby turns 10

Usher I knew An ambitious promoter called Scooter braun I knew But the world didn't know. Do not still.
In 2008, Braun came across a video on YouTube, filmed in 2007, of a boy among teenagers with an impressive hair helmet making a convincing cover of Ne yo& # 39; So Sick & # 39; in a local competition in Ontario, Canada (where he finished second). And there were more clips where that one came from, diligently uploaded by the boy's mother.
Braun decided that he had to get in touch with this. Justin Bieber kid.
In a video, Bieber was playing outside a theater in Stratford, Ontario, so he called the theater. He discovered where Bieber was going to school and then called in the hope of contacting the 13-year-old mother, Pattie Mallette.
"He was very, very persistent," Bieber recalled later. Billboard. "He even called my great-aunt and my school board."
Indeed, Braun got in touch and, in a short time, he was taking the impressive young singer (and his mother) to Atlanta to record some demos.
"First I wanted to build it more on YouTube," Braun explained to New York Times. "We provide more content. I said:‘ Justin, sing like there's no one in the room. But let's not use expensive cameras. " We will give it to the children, we will let them do the work, so that they feel it is theirs. "
As fate would have it, during one of his trips to the studio in Atlanta, Bieber saw Usher, an idol of his, in the parking lot and offered to sing at that time. The "You Want It Bad,quot; singer had to be on his way, but he finally saw Bieber on YouTube, after which he approached Braun.
By then, however, Justin TimberlakeHe had also discovered Bieber, and planned to take him to Los Angeles.
"I said," Is there anything I can do before? Take it shopping? "Usher reminded Times.
What Usher did was take Bieber to the man who had given him his great break at age 14, head of Island Def Jam L.A. Reid, who subsequently signed a 14-year-old Bieber for his first contract with a great label.
"A year later," Mallette said Times In December 2009, "the baby I used to play with played in Madison Square Garden and sang for the president of the United States. It's crazy."
Once the i have been dotted and the crusades, Usher and Braun went to work to put the teenager in front of a wider audience, which, at the end of 2009, included the president Barack Obamaand first lady Michelle Obama when Bieber was invited to perform at the White House for Christmas.
But although YouTube proved to be the springboard for Bieber's seemingly nocturnal success, the platform was not yet as powerful as it is now, with YouTube's fame as a goal in itself. Justin had followers, but he had to go out and meet people while working on the recordings that would eventually make up his seven-track EP of 2009. My world.
"I suppose you can say that I have been blessed with talent," the Usher protected told a small group of powerful musicians during a lunch at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in July 2009.
Fortunately, Bieber had the assets to support that bold display of naivety.
He had just released his first single, "One Time," which debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. "It was an incredible talent and find," said Usher, who provided the guest voice for the song "First Dance." Billboard. "Given my experience, I knew exactly what it would take to become an amazing artist."
My world debuted at number 6 that November, selling 137,000 copies in its first week, the strongest debut of a new artist in 2009, until Brittany Talent Dear Susan Boyle& # 39; s I dreamed a dream moved 701,000 copies the following week.
But the screaming girls went indisputably to Bieber.
"They are almost the same everywhere," he told the Wall Street Journal about his fans, who were not yet widely known by any kind of smart nickname, in December 2009. "Really loud but very funny. They've been with me since day one."
"Mothers are the worst," Mallette told Times, pointing out how they could be as angry as their daughters when they look for autographs, photos and recognition of the existence of their own children.
"I only take it one day at a time," he also said in Good morning america. "And if (Justin) is too tired, and I feel there is too much pressure on him, we go back and cancel some things. We just take one day at a time and try to get some rest and try to get used to staying in different hotel rooms."
Among the items on the list of things to do for the 15-year-old when he finished 2009: get his learning permit and buy a house for his mother.
"The more you work, the more success you can have," Bieber said. "This is just the beginning for me."
Strong as those existing fans, and as busy as Bieber, it turned out that 2009 was calm before the storm.
On January 18, 2010, "Baby,quot; rang on the radio, and that was it.
The relentlessly catchy single, with Ludacris and an easy chorus like 1-2-3, it reached number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it was finally certified 12 times platinum after moving 3.9 million units. That July, the music video became the most watched video on YouTube and kept the record until "Gangnam Style,quot; appeared in 2012.
But the day "Baby,quot; arrived was the day when a constantly expanding condition known as "Bieber fever,quot; became a full-fledged epidemic. A few weeks later I was performing during the weekend and the Super Bowl meeting Beyoncé in the backstage of the Grammys, although in the grand scheme of things those were secondary advantages to the level of loyalty that millions of fans swore during that joyful time, when the frustrations and the threat of a fire were still a couple of years later.
"I'm getting used to it every day," Bieber told CBS News in the Grammys. "It's amazing to come here and have all the fans. It's a lot of fun."
Not surprisingly, when his first studio LP, My world 2.0, He fell on March 19, 2010, debuted at number 1, making the barely 16-year-old singer the youngest solo artist to top the sales list since he was 13. Stevie wonder in 1963
Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album would follow (although a victory would be difficult to achieve until "Where Are Ü Now,quot; was named Best Dance Recording in 2016), and its world tour My World Tour raised over $ 53 million.
And the army of fans just solidified their ranks.
Because not only did Bieber become a household name in 2010, he transcended to YouTube to become a full recording star. At the end of the year, everyone knew what a Belieber was too.
"There is a sense of discovery and a sense of ownership. The children found him," Braun, speaking with Forbes, explained the unique devotion in a generation that Bieber inspired among his fans. "They didn't find it on the radio; they didn't find it through Def Jam, or even through my recommendation. They found it for us by simply letting it show up on the Internet, just like any other teenager. They built their brand through their mouths to mouth ".
Braun, Usher and the rest of the Bieber team were able to help the teenager become a real star, live and profitable, he continued, because "we were very strategic with the way we presented things and when we presented them. I think that too We feed the hunger. I think we had our finger on the pulse because we communicated directly with the consumer, with the fans. We allowed them to tell us what they wanted at that time and constantly surprised them, and we kept our word, and that is the most important thing . "
And once "Baby,quot; came out, all they wanted was more Bieber.