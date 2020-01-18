The case of rape by Roman Polanski must be ruled out since the victim forgave him

Wenn

The former head of the Film Academy and the PGA & # 39; feels bad & # 39; by the pilot of & # 39; Chinatown & # 39; and believes that the director had no intention of raping a minor.

Up News Info –

The former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America believes that the exiled filmmaker Roman Polanski He had no intention of raping a teenager at a Hollywood party over 40 years ago.

Howard & # 39; Hawk & # 39; Koch, who worked with Polanski on film classics "Chinatown"Y"Baby rosemary", he believes the director was" a genius "and Hollywood was stripped of more excellent films after Roman fled the United States before being sentenced for having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a party.

He still keeps in touch with Polanski, who has been fleeing in Europe since the late 1970s, and believes that it might be time to abandon the case, especially because his victim has forgiven him and asked legislators to stop chase the past

"He (Polanski) is an amazing guy and an amazing storyteller; he has a wife, he has children," Koch says of his friend. "In the 70s, many people did things they are not proud of. There were a lot of drugs and they probably did something they shouldn't have done, which they admitted and went to prison."

"And when he came out of the agreement with the judge, he was serving the rest of his time on probation, but the judge didn't confirm that deal and if Roman didn't leave, this judge would lock him up for a long time, a long time, so he didn't have no recourse, so he left. "

"I feel bad because Roman should have made many more movies than he did. But the woman forgave him … I don't think Roman was the kind of person who just broke through. He knows what it's like to be an outcast; he had to hide from the Nazis. He knows what it is to be scared and I don't think he will do anything deliberately to scare someone else, except in a movie like Repulsion or Chinatown. "

Koch has also opened up on the #MeToo movement in progress, launched to the right and highlighting the errors of sexual abuse in Hollywood, insisting that he is a fan, but does not believe in all the accusations.

"I am someone who believes in the #MeToo movement and I think there really are some horrible men, but there are also some women, because I have seen it, they want to get ahead, so I don't know if I believe everyone who comes out with a story," share

"I know personally that I never made my way with any woman, but there could be a woman out there who will say:" Oh, yes, you did Hawk! "But I was never that kind of person."