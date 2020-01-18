The black boxes of the downed plane will go to Ukraine, say Iranian media

Iran will send the black Boeing 737-800 boxes to Ukraine that its military men knocked down by mistake shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran this month, the official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

A director in charge of accident investigations at the country's Civil Aviation Organization, Hassan Rezaifar, said the cabin and flight data recorders of the plane, Ukraine International Flight 752, would be transferred to Ukraine at the request of the authorities of the country.

The devices had not been read in Iran, he said, and would be examined "with the use of the experience of the countries of France, Canada and the United States," according to Tasnim. There were 57 Canadians among the 176 people killed on the plane, along with 11 Ukrainians and 82 Iranians.

It was not clear when the black boxes would be transferred to Ukraine, or when experts would begin to analyze them. A spokeswoman for the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said she could not confirm that the black boxes were, in fact, destined for the country.