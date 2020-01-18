The black boxes of the downed plane will go to Ukraine, say Iranian media

Iran will send the black Boeing 737-800 boxes to Ukraine that its military men knocked down by mistake shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran this month, the official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
A director in charge of accident investigations at the country's Civil Aviation Organization, Hassan Rezaifar, said the cabin and flight data recorders of the plane, Ukraine International Flight 752, would be transferred to Ukraine at the request of the authorities of the country.
The devices had not been read in Iran, he said, and would be examined "with the use of the experience of the countries of France, Canada and the United States," according to Tasnim. There were 57 Canadians among the 176 people killed on the plane, along with 11 Ukrainians and 82 Iranians.
It was not clear when the black boxes would be transferred to Ukraine, or when experts would begin to analyze them. A spokeswoman for the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said she could not confirm that the black boxes were, in fact, destined for the country.
Iran's announcement came after Tehran had declared that it would not deliver the black boxes to Boeing, and seemed to stop by allowing countries affected by the accident to be part of the investigation.
The Ukrainians had also accused Iran of violating universally accepted procedures for an investigation after the accident, accusing it of demolishing debris from the plane in stacks on the ground.
"Everything was done in an absolutely inappropriate way," Oleksiy Danilov, the Ukrainian security official who oversees the accident investigation, He told the New York Times, referring to the management of the site.
Canada and Ukraine pressured Iran to deliver the devices, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they should surrender to France for analysis.
"Iran does not have the level of technical expertise and especially the equipment necessary to be able to analyze these damaged black boxes quickly," Trudeau told a recent press conference in Ottawa.
Two missiles hit the passenger plane on January 8, shortly after he left Tehran bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The demolition occurred on the same day that Iranian missiles had struck two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the murder by drones of a high-ranking Iranian general, Major General Qassim Suleimani, by the United States.
The events were the culmination of days of tensions in the region that brought Iran and the United States to the brink of war and sparked major protests in Iran.
After denying for days that he was responsible for the plane crash, Iran admitted on January 11 that his army had hit the passenger plane, but authorities blamed human error.
Thousands of Iranians had gathered in Tehran, furious with the country's leaders for what they saw as obfuscation, if not to lie openly about the events surrounding the tragedy. Many chanted: "Death to liars!" And "Death to the dictator!" And they asked that the supreme leader of Iran be expelled.
President Hassan Rouhani had said that Iran "deeply,quot; regretted this disastrous mistake "and promised that those responsible would be prosecuted. But Iranian leaders have also given a challenging tone, with the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first Friday sermon in years, dismissed the protesters as "puppets of the United States," praised General Suleimani and praised the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq, which left at least 11 concussion soldiers.
At the press conference held in Ottawa on Friday, Trudeau said that if badly damaged black boxes could not be analyzed in Ukraine, they could be sent to France, one of the few countries with the experience to examine them.
He also announced that his government would offer 25,000 Canadian dollars, or about $ 19,000, each to the relatives of the victims to cover the funerals and the cost of the trip, adding that this did not absolve Iran of the responsibility for compensation.
"I want to be clear," Trudeau said. "We hope Iran will compensate these families."
Maria Varenikova contributed reports from Kiev, Ukraine.