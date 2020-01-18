The anthem & # 39; A rapist in your path & # 39; sets a challenging tone in Women & # 39; s March | USA news

Washington DC – Pointing to the White House on Saturday, the women and their followers chanted "the oppressive state is a rapist. The rapist is you."

The lyrics are part of a Chilean performance piece that has become a hymn of the feminist movement throughout the world.

"The patriarchy is a judge, who judges us for being born, and our punishment is violence that is not seen," the group, led by members of Chile. Theses, feminist collective, they shouted in unison when the protesters stopped along a route that almost surrounded the White House.

The presentation offered a challenging and powerful tone in the fourth annual Women's March, in which thousands of people across the country and the world challenged light snow and freezing rain to march in Washington, DC. Thousands of people gathered in cities and countries around the world.

"I want everyone to know that women also deserve rights," said Mariam Meite, who traveled from North Carolina to the Washington DC march.

"We are not inventing these things," the 21-year-old told Al Jazeera. "We're actually being attacked every day. They don't pay us the same. We die all the time. We deserve to be heard."

Our sisters from Chile@official prosthesis, guided us in the powerful and cathartic mantra, "The Violator On Your Way,quot; outside the White House. Naming the predator. Blaming the system. Salt the earth. Video by @vsancho #Theses # WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/KneVFMu2Ka – Sarah Sophie Flicker (@sarahsophief) January 18, 2020

The protesters had posters that included a variety of demands from climate action to reproductive rights.

"My particular concern is the planet, the weather and how (President Donald) Trump and his cronies and their associates are doing everything wrong," said Laura, who only wanted to give her first name.

"It seems they are not worried about the survival of the planet and the people," Al Jazeera, 67, of Pennsylvania, told Al Jazeera. "Hopefully we have not come so far that our planet is doomed."

Protesters hold banners and banners while attending the Women's March 2020 in Washington (Mary F Calvert / Reuters)

Bailey Nickoloff, a 26-year-old law student in Washington, DC, said she also attended the march to call for climate action, as well as to demand respect for indigenous rights and take a stand against Trump.

"I'm here for many reasons," said Nickoloff, originally from Montana.

"To gain awareness and remind myself that we are not alone in this," he told Al Jazeera. "And I'm here to get Trump out of office. We're all here to achieve that."

Trump and the November presidential elections were at the forefront of many of the protesters' minds on Saturday, with several posters saying: "Trump was now,quot; and "throw them out when they abuse our trust."

The first ballot of the primary and caucus season will take place on February 3 in Iowa.

Kimberley Davis (left) and Bailey Nickoloff attend the fourth annual women's march in Washington, DC (Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath / Al Jazeera)

The march also occurred when the US Senate. UU. He prepares to hear the initial arguments at Trump's political trial. The House of Representatives accused Trump of abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation. Trump has denied acting badly and called the political trial a "hoax."

"I really hope everyone here ends up voting and changing who is in office," said Taylor Wells-Tucker, 21, of North Carolina.

& # 39; Unspoken problems we must face & # 39;

This year's march in Washington, DC, was relatively small compared to the first Women's March in 2017, which brought hundreds of thousands to the country's capital. Some noted the struggles the movement has faced in the last three years, including accusations of exclusivity and anti-Semitism, as well as internal problems that led to a change in the leadership of the march last year.

"I think this movement should be geared towards more people of color," said Andrea, who only wanted to give her first name.

"There are problems and unexpressed issues that we all must face and talk about and try to reach more communities that are not represented here," he told Al Jazeera, 20, of Maryland, and noted that most of those who attended the Saturday's march were white.

Thousands of people participate in the Fourth Annual Women's March at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC (Michael A McCoy / Reuters)

Others, including Sydney Stephens, a 20-year-old Howard University student, felt that some might have been discouraged by years of attacks on women since Trump took office.

"People get tired of being activists," Stephens said.

"People are tired and think that change will not happen," he told Al Jazeera.

But for Stephens herself, hope is what continues to motivate her to go outside.

"You have nothing if you have no hope," he said. "You must have hope and move on."