The Afghan government demands a complete ceasefire with the Taliban | Afghanistan News

The government of Afghanistan has demanded a complete ceasefire as a way forward for peace talks in response to a report 10-day truce offer for the Taliban.

On Friday, the Reuters News Agency reported that the Taliban will implement the brief ceasefire with US troops, a reduction in violence with Afghan forces, and hold talks with Afghan government officials if they reach an agreement with the US negotiators in peace talks in Doha, according to two sources close to the matter.

But on Saturday, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference in Kabul that the Afghan people and the government reject the "reduction of violence,quot; proposed by the Taliban as an "ambiguous term without legal or military parameters."

"Any suggestion that the Taliban have shared with the United States should include the ceasefire, as it is the demand of our people," Sediqqi said as reported by the local TOLO News media.

Sediqqi said the peace process "would not achieve any result without the role of the Afghan government."

"Peace is ours, we must remain involved," he added.

The Taliban and US negotiating teams met Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the signing of a peace agreement, according to a spokesman for the Taliban office in the capital of Qatar.

If an agreement is signed, it could revive the hopes of a long-term solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, where the United States is involved in its longest war so far.

Zein Basravi of Al Jazeera, reporting from Kabul, said there was hope that if the United States and the Taliban agreed to a long-term reduction of violence, it could also lead to an agreement between the Taliban and other Afghan stakeholders.

"The hope of the United States is that even a brief postponement would be welcome as the talks have stalled for so long," he said.

A spokeswoman for the US State Department declined to comment on the ceasefire.

& # 39; Brief reduction of violence & # 39;

Initial reports suggest that a ceasefire of up to 10 days will be implemented if an agreement is reached between the Taliban and the United States. Basravi said that members of the Taliban leadership structure in Afghanistan, as well as the negotiating team in Doha, could not confirm to Al Jazeera any specific timeline.

"But they can say that they have agreed in principle, in a letter that was delivered to the United States negotiators, for a brief reduction of violence," he added.

Expected agreement & # 39; very soon & # 39;

A senior Taliban commander told Reuters that once a ceasefire agreement is established, the Taliban and Afghan government could meet in Germany.

Earlier, the Taliban had refused to engage in talks with the Afghan government, calling it the "puppet regime,quot; of the United States.

"Our representatives have met with the US negotiating team in Doha and persistently demanded a ceasefire that we had rejected due to some problems," said the Taliban commander, Reuters reported Friday. "Now most of our reservations have been taken care of."

Another source close to the talks confirmed the version of the commander's events.

A date for signing the agreement with the US side has not been set, but the Taliban commander said he hoped it would be "very soon."