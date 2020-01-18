Taylor Swift reportedly tried to get Justin Bieber out of his gym

Evidently, Taylor Swift takes his workouts very seriously, a new TMZ report said. The pop star reportedly tried to get Justin Bieber and other celebrities removed from the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood.

The publication reported that Justin's security team was approached by other security personnel and asked to leave. However, J-Biebs and his team refused to leave unless they were given the opportunity to finish their training first.

Initially, Bieber supposedly didn't know it was Taylor who asked him to leave. After the Purpose Singer left, other gym members had to go out the door too. Apparently, Swift hired a personal trainer and wanted the entire gym for herself for an unspecified reason.

Swift fans know that their relationship with Justin Bieber has not always been the best. Followers of the Swift-Braun controversy know that Taylor has distorted Braun, Bieber and Kanye West for allegedly intimidating her.

Taylor and Braun have been in a long dispute since Scooter bought their master recordings through the acquisition of Big Machine Records.

Since then, Taylor has been very upset about what happened, accusing Braun and Scott Borchetta of participating in unclear tactics to manipulate and control their career through the possession of their life's work.

Reportedly, Scott Borchetta, the owner of Big Machine Records, offered Taylor an option: he could re-sign with the record label for his next six albums, in exchange for ownership of his first six albums.

Taylor decided not to accept the deal, then argued that he was never offered the same treatment he gave Scooter.

Scooter Braun bought all his master recordings for $ 300 million, a considerable price. Later, he was allegedly told that he could not perform any of his oldest songs at the American Music Awards.

In addition, Taylor claims that Scooter and his team approached her and told her that she couldn't use her old songs and music in Netflix's upcoming documentary about her career.

Ad

In his response, the Scooter company, Ithaca Holdings, said they never said they couldn't play their music at the AMA. However, the pop star's lawyers claimed that Scooter and his representatives wrote the letter in such a way that Taylor's claims were not denied.



Post views:

two