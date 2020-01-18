Summary and summary of League Two: Exeter movement level with Swindon | Soccer news





Exeter moved level in points with Swindon on top of Sky Bet League Two as the Nicky Law compound final was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Grimsby.

It was the first defeat of the resurgent Mariners in six games, with Law beating two defenders before closing the left foot beyond goalkeeper James McKeown for the only goal of the game.

Swindon still leads the way, but they were defeated 2-0 in Newport.

The Exiles started flying, opening the score in the first minute when Josh Sheehan came home from close range.

Jamille Matt scored a second goal early in the second half to seal the points.

Crewe climbed to the third when Perry Ng's perforated attack from a distance was enough to sink Cheltenham, which had started the day in the top three.

The 1-0 loss saw the Robins fall to the seventh victory after Plymouth and Northampton and a draw for Bradford.

Niall Canavan headed to George Cooper's free kick to give Plymouth the lead in the final stages of the first half of his home clash against Mansfield.

The penalty of Antoni Sarcevic doubled Argyle's lead, but Mansfield took a goal through Andy Cook's magnificent chest and volley final after 66 minutes.

Ryan Hardie concluded the points with an intelligent finish from a narrow angle in the first minute of the detention time to make it 3-1.

Northampton they ran out of 4-1 winners against Morecambe, which slid at the foot of the table.

The Shoemakers took the lead when a cross by Paul Anderson, celebrating a new deal, evaded everyone and snuggled into the net.

Ryan Watson got the final touch to put the 2-0 in the halftime of the first half and Nicky Adams added a third 10 minutes in the second half.

Adam Phillips scored a goal for Morecambe, but Chris Lines restored Northampton's three-goal mattress with a clear volley.

Bradford threw a two-goal lead to tie 2-2 at home to Scunthorpe.

The Bantams took the lead after 17 minutes when Hope Akpan shot an Eoin Doyle pass and James Vaughan doubled his lead two minutes later, his 11th goal of the season.

Scunthorpe withdrew a goal when Alex Gilliead shot through a crowded area and John McAtee made it 2-2 in the 74th minute with his first main goal.

A 4-0 victory for Stevenage to Cambridge He pulled them from the bottom.

Elliott List opened the scoring marker and debutant Jake Cassidy made it 2-0 at the time with a short-range header.

The last goals of Charlie Carter and Charlie Lakin made him comfortable for the Graham Westley team.

The goals of Quickum of the first half of Callum Harriott and Fiacre Kelleher, in their own network, won Colchester a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield in the first game of Mark Kennedy in charge of the Silkmen.

A debut goal for Michael O & # 39; Connor earned him nine men Salford a 2-1 victory in Green Forest after Rovers' new signing, Josh March, canceled Ibou Touray's first free throw.

Richie Towell was ejected after 74 minutes and Ash Hunter in detention time, both for second yellow cards.

David Amoo scored the only goal as Port vale claimed a 1-0 victory over Leyton Guide, Wes McDonald's impressive 88-minute curling iron snatched him away Waltz a 2-1 victory against Crawleyand Jonny Smith won Oldham a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Carlisle.