Summary and Summary of League One: Rotherham stays up, Wycombe wins late | Soccer news





Rotherham's manager Paul Warne

Rotherham remains the leader of Sky Bet League One after Wycombe matched his home victory over Bristol Rovers, which responded with a dramatic victory against the humble Rochdale.

The leaders beat Rovers with two goals in two minutes of the second half when Kyle Vassell (51) and Michael Smith (53) came forward, with Chiedozie Ogbene providing the cross both times.

Ogbene then added a third goal when Rotherham made his superiority tell him to win 3-0.

Wycombe defended himself to win 2-1 at home against Rochdale, who took the lead through Ian Henderson.

The hosts were leveled before the break through Jason McCarthy, whose center crossed directly, and Joe Jacobsen sealed the return with a penalty at the time of discount.

Ipswich stay on the quest for automatic promotion after hitting back to win 2-1 in Tranmere.

Central defender Manny Monthe gave Tranmere an unexpected advantage, but Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich all three points.

Coventry they are fourth after Jordan Shipley's long-range attack secured a 1-0 victory in Doncaster.

Gillingham took the lead through Tarique Fosu but the candidates for promotion Oxford He returned the blow with a penalty from Olly Lee to win a 1-1 draw.

Joe Piggott scored the only goal as AFC Wimbledon hit Peterborough 1-0 and Portsmouth triumphed by the same score in Bolton thanks to a scrambled goal by defender Christian Burgess.

Tyreece John-Jules scored as Lincoln hit Blackpool 1-0 and Sunderland & # 39; s victory in MK Don by the same score he was won by the effort of Lynden Gooch.

Charlie Kelman and a criminal saw from Jason Demetriou Southend win your fellow fighters 2-1 Accrington whose objective came from Dion Charles.

Lewis Coyle and Paul Coutts scored for Wooden fleet who came twice behind to tie 2-2 at home to Shrewsbury.

The visitors scored through Shaun Whalley and Jason Cummings.